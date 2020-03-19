CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- interviewstream (the "Company") announced today that they are extending free access to its interview connect (live) and interview on demand (one-way) remote interviewing platform to companies that are not currently using these products. This offer is open to all of the communities that they serve, including K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and businesses. With over 17 years working with educational institutions and businesses in online interviewing and scheduling, the Company feels that they are uniquely qualified to support organizations as their teams transition to fully remote education and work.
It is the Company's hope that free access to these online interviewing solutions will allow K-12 schools and colleges and universities to continue hiring faculty and staff to fill gaps on their teams. The Company also wants to enable colleges and universities to continue interviewing students for their various undergraduate and graduate programs. The company also wants to ensure all organizations are able to continue hiring candidates for their open positions in a simple and easy way.
"We (interviewstream) opened access a few weeks ago to our interview on demand platform as we saw many of our clients quickly begin to shift to remote work," says Ron Wilson, CEO of interviewstream. "As we continued to see a spike in usage across our platform, we asked our customers how else we could help. They responded and we are grateful to be in a position to extend free access to our interview connect solution as well."
Many K12 schools across the United States have moved fully to e-learning or closed for the year, yet they still need teachers to run their classrooms when students are able to head back to school, even if it's virtual. In addition, most of the colleges and universities across the country have closed their campuses, however many still have educational programs that require interviews with potential students, and teaching positions to fill for upcoming semesters. Companies are also continuing to hire, with some companies like Amazon ramping up their remote hiring significantly.
"As a leader in interviewing technology, we believe it's our responsibility to help the education community and businesses continue to conduct interviews remotely," says Ron Wilson, CEO of interviewstream. "We want to do everything we can to help the communities we serve manage the changes they face as the situation in the world continues to remain fluid. It's just a part of who we are as individuals, a team and a company."
About interviewstream
At interviewstream, we create experiences that transform hiring. We do this by simplifying interviews, inspiring change and getting hiring done anywhere. Our comprehensive interviewing platform helps recruiters and hiring managers ask the right questions every time, screen candidates faster, make scheduling easier, and reach candidates everywhere. interviewstream has reduced interviewing process time while improving the candidate experience for over 3 million interviews hosted in over 100 countries. We've worked with over 900 customers in the F500, K12 school districts, and higher education to be more efficient and effective with their interviewing processes. interviewstream has been listed in the top 1,000 of the Inc5000 for two consecutive years and is currently a 2020 G2Crowd Winter leader. Please contact marketing@interviewstream.com or visit www.interviewstream.com for more information.