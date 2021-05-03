LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intoo USA was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Web Awards category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Intoo USA was nominated in the Web Awards category for Achievement in User Experience.
Intoo USA's career transition services, consisting of innovative job seeker technology and virtual one-on-one career coaching, guide candidates worldwide toward new employment faster. In 2020, Intoo launched a modernized and enhanced job seeker dashboard, offering a more personalized job seeker experience, with outstanding results. Revisions included a sleek interface, with new and prioritized CTAs that are dynamic and personalized. The enhancements drove a significant increase in user engagement with the platform's core functionality.
"Intoo is an amazing service that will help enterprises of all sizes solve the problem of career coaching and mentorship. A continuous, 360-degree enterprise will provide avenues for employees to concentrate on their own careers proactively. The user interface is slick, clean, and intuitive for both the trainers and employees," says a 2021 American Business Awards® judge.
"The feedback we solicit from candidates through our platform has been enormously helpful in guiding specific initiatives and improvements. And our team is agile, so we can respond to client and candidate needs," says Yair Riemer, CEO of Intoo USA. "Intoo will always be a candidate-first service, so that our users can continue to find new, meaningful work quickly."
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
ABOUT INTOO USA
Intoo USA is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. Intoo's focus on personalized coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career mobility, and outplacement solutions. Intoo's award-winning outplacement solution delivers better results as employees depart an organization, with candidates landing nearly 2.5 times faster than the U.S. national average time it takes to find employment. Schedule a demo to learn more.
ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
###
Media Contact
Sarina Basch, Intoo USA, +1 888-879-9357 Ext: 720, us.media@intoo.com
SOURCE Intoo USA