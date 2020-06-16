NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville's newest record label presents a new music culture founded on the synergy between holistic wellness and music, backed by Farm 419 and the healing power of hemp. 419 Records LLC was founded by a group of industry professionals and entrepreneurs from diversified backgrounds with a common passion to form a music industry legacy.
At the helm of 419 Records is Registered Nurse Practitioner, family care provider, and small business owner Jennifer Keith. Jenn owns Encore Wellness 4 Life, an independent primary care facility with multiple locations in the Pacific Northwest and a new location forthcoming in Nashville. "Music is medicine. My graduate thesis was on adjuvant treatments for end of life care and music therapy was one of those treatments. Music and wellness go hand in hand and so I'm excited to be creating a record label that upholds holistic wellness as one of its core values."
The Director of Label Operations, Bryan Wayne Perry, is an American entrepreneur and record company executive with traditional family core values. "For over 60 years the Perry family has cleared the pathway for major artists in the music industry." When asked about his new Nashville home, Perry states, "I feel honored to be working for a woman owned business, especially in a time where country music desperately needs more women leaders and voices at the table."
419 Records' flagship artist is Leah Justine, a Pacific Northwest native who graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in Industrial & Systems Engineering and is currently employed by the U.S. Government. Jennifer & Leah met in Oregon at the Pendleton Round-Up national rodeo where Leah was performing behind the chutes. After the Professional Bull Rider's event, these two successful female professionals formed a friendship and set 419 Records in motion. Keith says, "As a female small business owner, I make it my mission to support and lift up other talented women. That's why I'm so excited to sign Leah Justine as 419 Record's flagship artist."
419 Records offers platinum formulated service in artist development and management, consulting, digital branding, publicity, radio promotions, creative services, advertising, social media, web presence, stream marketing, and global digital distribution. https://www.419records.com/
Leah recorded her debut album in Nashville with the mega platinum hit music producer, Ken Royster. The 10 song LP was recorded at Direct Image Recording Studio in Nashville with renowned, multiplatinum, studio musicians. The first single is scheduled to be released mid-June.
Jenn is also extending her medical expertise to the music industry on the road via Telehealth, which brings the convenience of medicine to home or travel via online medical appointments. Her companies, Encore Wellness 4 Life and 419 Records now offer CELEBRITYTELEMED.COM to artists, producers, musicians, and music industry executives.
419 Records has also launched new lifestyle merch lines, ALL HEMPY DAYZ https://allhempydayz.richardsandsouthern.com/ and SOCIALLY DISTANT LIFESTYLE, https://419records.richardsandsouthern.com/ hoping to capture the attention of artists who are interested in co-branding product to bring wellness & social distancing awareness to their fan base. This is a unique opportunity for a synergistic relationship with all labels and artists to offer more to their fans.
