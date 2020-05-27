SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a new website from Patrick San Francesco, a healer, humanitarian, inventor and philosopher. The leading edge features of the site include access to the world's first multi-dimensional energy healing app, called Apphealing –which guides you to virtual healing via a smart phone, computer or tablet. Also featured are humanitarian sustainable solutions that address the need for housing, food and water in developing countries, as well as free virtual energy healings.
Awarded the Mandela Award for Humanitarian Work, Patrick's inventions include a house made of plastic bottles and fishnet, (PET) in current use and tested on the Richter Scale to withstand a 9.8 sized earthquake. Also information about a whole and complete food source and his design of a natural and self-sustainable irrigation system for afforestation. According to Patrick, "It is my conviction that nutritious food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and education should be the birthright of every human being."
Patrick is the chairperson of the Samarpan Foundation which endeavors to provide global support and assistance, where there is a need. Focusing on humanitarian, ecological, environmental and animal welfare projects, the Foundation is in operation through global branches located in the U.S., India, South Africa and Indonesia. His philosophy of Love, Peace, Happiness, Kindness, Simplicity and Clarity is personified through his volunteer staff and demonstrated throughout the projects.
To schedule an interview with Patrick, register for an event, learn more about how you can participate in the foundation's work, or to take part in a virtual energy healing, please visit the website at https://www.patricksanfrancesco.com.
Media Contact:
Susan Nefzger
240517@email4pr.com
561-632-9525