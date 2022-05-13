The full service creative agency debuts with a powerful sustainability-focused brand campaign for FEIT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catch&Release, the only platform for discovering, clearing and licensing found content, today announced creativelab, a creative agency that uniquely sits within a technology startup. Creativelab is also the first full service agency in the world that exclusively uses found content as its medium so that brands can create at the speed of culture. As part of the news, Tom Christmann is joining Catch&Release as Creative Director of creativelab beginning June 2022.
"The launch of creativelab allows brands to make found content a centerpiece of their brand strategy so that they can reach new levels of authenticity, creativity, and originality," said Analisa Goodin, founder & CEO, Catch&Release. "Clients have consistently requested deeper partnerships that expand beyond our powerful technology platform so that they can push the limits of what is possible with found content, and so we're proud to say that we can now deliver with the launch of creativelab."
"I've dedicated my career to helping brands evoke authentic emotion from their audiences," said Tom Christmann, Executive Creative Director. "creativelab has the power to combine the best creatives with the best technology to help companies everywhere do just this, which is why I'm thrilled to be joining Catch&Release to lead the creativelab team."
The technology platform Catch&Release works with globally recognized brands that include Applebee's, Delta, ESPN, Nike, Verizon, and hundreds of others, allowing them to create moving, authentic campaigns through found content discoverable on the internet - whether it's a professional film or a social media post.
FEIT, the leading high-end sustainable shoe brand, is the debut client to tap creativelab for their newest campaign. The brand wanted to shine a spotlight on their sustainability efforts, and recognized that found content not only supported this effort but also allowed them to showcase powerful, bold imagery from leading artists and creators from collectives that include Magnum Photos, who's film footage is exclusively available to brands through Catch&Release.
"Working with FEIT on our first creativelab film campaign allowed us to tell a powerful story through artful cinematography and captivating images" said Tim Georgeson, Executive Creative Producer, creativelab. "This new campaign "WHAT WILL YOU LEAVE BEHIND?" truly highlights the power of found content in a way not seen before."
"FEIT pushes the boundaries of what is possible with biodegradable, natural materials, and avoiding plastics at all costs – we wanted to encourage audiences to reconsider fast fashion and pay more attention to what they're going to leave behind on this planet," said Tull Price, Founder of FEIT. "creativelab shares our passion for pushing boundaries - we knew they'd be the right partner to prioritize sustainability both in how we developed our latest campaign, and how we speak to the world."
Those involved in the campaign include Film Director and Executive Creative Producer Tim Georgeson, Strategist & Creative Direction by Nick Kugge, Producer Emily Noechel, Development by Joyce Faulkner, Editor Andrew Holmes, Music by Dustin Lau, Lead Curator Stephanie Lucas, and Color Grade by Aline Sinquin.
The new brand campaign can be found on social media and digital platforms in May and beyond.
