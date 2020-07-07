NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leader in website creation, announced today the official launch of a new brand and revolutionary website creation platform, Editor X.
Previously available in a closed beta program and now available to the public, Editor X caters specifically to web designers and agencies who are continually redefining the limits of website design. With advanced design capabilities, approachable CSS technology, full development capabilities with Corvid by Wix, and Wix's rich suite of business solutions, Editor X is a comprehensive solution for professional web creators to design, manage and grow their websites.
Editor X's mission stands to empower and inspire creators to push their limits, design their boldest creations and deliver outstanding results, both visually and in terms of business intent. The world's most innovative creatives can leap from concept, to design, to production with the platform's cutting edge responsive design, flexible grids and full breakpoint control, smooth drag and drop technology and advanced CSS technologies.
"Gifted and talented creators have the ability to see the invisible and create the unimaginable," said Wix Co-founder and CEO, Avishai Abrahami. "Until now these creators' only option was platforms with restricted design freedoms or limited business web infrastructure that demanded code and multiple plugins. With Editor X, we've built the world's best CSS editor and designed a radical new creative landscape for designers and web professionals, one in which the technology keeps pace with designers' visions and enables them to swiftly create the breathtaking websites, applications and digital experiences that continually raise the standard of the web."
Product Details:
Editor X solves the most extreme challenges facing designers and web professionals today with features that include:
- Breakpoint Precision: Create custom breakpoints, rearrange layouts, choose what to show or hide, and fine-tune sites at every viewport.
- CSS Grid: Design with CSS without even thinking about CSS with the most accessible gateway to CSS available.
- Flexbox Technology: Leverage smart layouting and let your content automatically adjust to every screen in single, multiple and repeating layouts.
- Custom Code: Integrate custom code and connect to internal/external APIs.
- Integrated Business Infrastructure: Access Wix's expansive range of business solutions to manage multiple sales channels, set up online bookings and scheduling, improve SEO performance and more.
"Editor X is far beyond any creation platform we've used," said Co-founders of Lumo Design Studio Lucy and Imogen Borrill. "It allows you to consider every aspect of your design and how it impacts the experience on every device. We used it to build our agency site and can't wait to adopt it for our clients.״
Since its beta launch in February of 2020, Editor X's dedicated product teams have continually optimized the product across all aspects based on feedback from closed beta users. Now debuting to the public, users can create unlimited projects and publish Editor X sites for free. Premium Editor X Plans are also available and offer benefits including custom domain name registration, online payments and more.
To learn more about Editor X and start creating today, visit www.editorx.com.
About Editor X:
Editor X is an advanced creation platform for designers and web professionals. The platform combines cutting edge responsive design with smooth drag and drop. Those that want to can add custom code and use a powerful CMS to build data driven sites and complex web applications. Editor X offers an unparalleled range of integrated business solutions from a leading eCommerce infrastructure to professional marketing and SEO tools. Editor X is part of Wix.com Ltd. © 2006-2020.
About Wix:
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 170 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.
