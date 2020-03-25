IRONDALE, Ala., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network announces the launch of EWTN Radio Essentials.
"To assist listeners struggling to cope with the closing of so many churches due to the coronavirus pandemic, EWTN has temporarily transformed EWTN Radio Classics into EWTN Radio Essentials, a one-stop source for Mass and devotions," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "On this channel, listeners will have the opportunity hear Mass eight times per day beginning at 8 a.m. ET. As people of faith know, prayer is what will get us all through this difficult time."
Between Masses, listeners can join in various devotions, such as the Rosary, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, the Angelus, St. Michael's Chaplet, and more. The schedule also includes programs featuring the wisdom of spiritual icons like Archbishop Fulton Sheen, Father Groeschel, Fr. Andrew Apostoli, Fr. George Rutler, and, of course, Mother Angelica.
You can find both EWTN Global Catholic Radio and EWTN Radio Essentials by downloading the EWTN app and clicking on "Live Streams" and then scrolling down to either "Listen Live – EWTN Radio" or "Listen Live – Radio Essentials." Alternatively, you can access the channel online, by going to www.ewtn.com, clicking on Radio at the top of the page, then "Listen Live," and finally click on "United States" where you will see a drop-down menu with "Radio Essentials."
EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.