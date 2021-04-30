LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The solar industry has grown incredibly over the last few years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. With plenty of sunshine and a federal solar tax credit to take advantage of, Las Vegas is the perfect place to own a home powered by solar energy, and now is the right time.
Because of the tax incentives that homeowners can benefit from, solar power is more financially accessible than ever. It also gives homeowners the opportunity to save on energy costs in the long run, making it even more appealing. And, since the general population is becoming more and more aware of the impact of fossil fuels on the environment, many are turning to solar power as a means of reducing their carbon footprint.
Of course, the growing popularity of solar-powered homes in Las Vegas has also brought about a significant number of solar companies in the area. Providing installation and support services to hundreds of thousands customers, these companies are growing in number as well. With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to make a worthwhile decision.
From cost to customer service and reliability, every consumer wants the best for themselves and their home. With that in mind, here are the top 5 solar companies in Las Vegas, ordered based on the highest level of consumer satisfaction.
VIR Solar
VIR Solar is a vibrant solar company that provides excellent service from start to finish. Having installed over 1,000 residential solar systems to date, this company brings ample experience, specialization and professionalism to the table. A zero-down solar financing structure means that customers pay no upfront fees for installation or panels.
Instead, customers can pay a manageable monthly fixed amount after installation. On these payment terms, VIR Solar is one of the more accessible options when it comes to introducing solar to a Las Vegas household. Beyond this accommodating payment structure, quality panels and a passionate team make the company a pleasure to work with.
Sol-Up Inc.
Sol-Up Inc. is a solar panel contractor that designs and installs solar panel systems for homes, commercial spaces and public institutions. Long- and short-term financing options allow customers to choose what works best for them, which is becoming increasingly important since solar panels are a huge investment.
Sol-Up Inc. guarantees certified and licensed technicians, as well as professional support staff. As a solar company that has been around for 10 years, they offer plenty of experience and expertise. Customers describe their prices as fair and staff as friendly and professional.
KOTA Energy Group
Along with installing and maintaining solar panels, KOTA Energy Group prioritizes educating and guiding their customer base about all things solar energy. Offering three distinct payment options (cash, loan and PPA) allows the company to service a range of clients with differing needs.
They are known to offer competitive pricing, reliable expertise, and an informative approach to the entire installation process. Apart from Nevada, KOTA Energy Group also serves ten other states including New Jersey, Utah, and Arizona.
AAA Certified Solar
A family-owned business, AAA Certified Solar has been in the solar industry for 5 years. Though relatively new, this company does not compromise on the quality of service it provides to its customers. Beyond installation, AAA Certified Solar gives ongoing support, maintenance and repair services to homeowners.
If there's a need to scale up or down, the company also upgrades existing solar panel systems. With a team of expert technicians and engineers, as well as a portfolio of notable partnerships, this company is set to grow along with the solar revolution.
Solaire
Solaire has a particular focus on making the switch to solar as simple as possible. From consultation and pricing to installation, the company aims to make the process a breeze for customers.
Solaire services both residential and commercial properties in Las Vegas, with the option for customers to go for zero-down financing. A team of trained and experienced technicians and office staff extend a warm and professional service, making Solaire a company that is certainly worthy of this list.
Regardless of what company one moves forward with, solar is here to stay in the Entertainment Capital of the World, not only because it is an environmentally friendly way to generate electricity, but it also offers customers cost reduction on their electric bill in the long run.
