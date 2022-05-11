On May 11, 2022 Junebug Weddings revealed the top 50 engagement photos from the past year in its annual Best of the Best Engagement Photo Collection. This year's celebratory contest brought in approximately 4,000 image submissions from photographers around the globe eager to share and celebrate the love stories they captured during the past year.
Since 2008, Junebug Weddings has been hosting annual photography contests to curate image collections that best represent the year's achievements in artistry, technical skill, and emotional impact. The engagement photo contest went on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and Junebug is so proud to be back with 2022's creative and diverse collection.
This year's celebratory contest brought in approximately 4,000 image submissions from photographers around the globe eager to share and celebrate the love stories they captured during the past year. Wedding photographers The Ferros, Katch Silva, and Bare Odds assisted the Junebug Weddings team in judging the contest, building a collection of 50 images that showcase diversity through photography style, sexuality, race and geography.
Winning a Junebug Weddings photography contest is one of the highest honors a wedding photographer can receive. It can jumpstart a photographer's career, build credibility in the industry, and connect winners to new and exciting opportunities. Past photo collections have been featured in BuzzFeed, DailyMail, Huffington Post, MSN, Cosmopolitan, and more.
Wedding photographer Gabe McClintock had this to say about Junebug's photo contests: "I have seen a lot of changes and trends in my 18 years of shooting weddings, but the one constant that remains in this industry is its ability to reach new levels of inspiration and beauty every single year. For me, Junebug Weddings "Best of the Best" image contests push those levels higher and higher each time."
The next contest that Junebug Weddings will host is its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography contest, which opens on November 1st.
About Junebug Weddings: Junebug Weddings is an international wedding publication that connects couples with the best vendors in their region and provides them with the inspiration and resources to plan a wedding that feels authentic to them. As a leader in the wedding industry, Junebug curates these image collections to celebrate the artistry of wedding photography. In addition to its Best of the Best Engagement Photo Contest, Junebug hosts their Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest every winter. You can view Junebug's past contest winners by visiting the 2019 Best of the Best Engagement Collection and the 2021 Best of the Best Wedding Collection. To learn more about becoming a Junebug Weddings member, please visit our contact page for information regarding our application process.
