InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Ewing, Virginia who was looking for a grilling probe that would hold up for food cooker/smoker applications, developed a device with precision temperature monitoring with the added capability of being used remotely via a cellular smartphone application.

The patent-pending invention provides a smart temperature probe, electronic sensor, and timer combination in one device.

The inventor described the invention as "a smart, meat-penetrable probe with temperature sensor, high temperature internal wiring, and wireless electronic processing module for companion cellular smartphone app."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-smart-probe-for-outdoor-grill-and-smoker-use-kxx-292-301245854.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.