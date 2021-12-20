InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and organized means of adding a video gaming system and amplified sound to a wall-mounted flat-screen television," said an inventor, from Snellville, Ga., "so I invented the SKY STREAM. My design enables you to improve sound quality while providing added entertainment."

The invention provides an effective way to amplify the stereo or surround speakers on a flat-screen television. It also enables a gaming console to be easily installed. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it reduces clutter. The invention features a functional and fashionable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2657, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

