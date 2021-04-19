InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and clean way to sit on a stadium seat during a game or event," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented STADIUM SEAT COVERS. My design eliminates the need to sit directly on stadium seats that may be hard, uncomfortable and sticky."

The invention provides an improved way to sit at various events in a stadium. In doing so, it protects against dirt, stains and other items on stadium seating. It also enhances comfort and convenience and it enables personal items and food to be easily stored. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for sports fans and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-1019, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

