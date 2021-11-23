InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a puzzle to help children learn and improve their overall comprehension of words," said an inventor, from Perris, Calif., "so I invented the FUN READING PUZZLE. My fun and simple design could help to reduce screen time associated with playing software-based learning games."

The invention provides a unique puzzle to help improve reading skills. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional educational tools and games. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it provides added educational value for children. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and schools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

