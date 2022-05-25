InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create an entertaining game that can be enjoyed at home or at outdoor gatherings with family and friends," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented LAMBEY'S TRASH BALL GAME. My design would offer a fun alternative to traditional games and activities."

The invention provides a fun and challenging target/sport game for adults and children. In doing so, it could provide added entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it offers a mild form of exercise. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

