PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a beautiful key chain that enables Native Americans to display pride in their heritage or for anyone to show their appreciation for southwest art," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the INDIAN HEADDRESS KEY CHAINS. I added the crystals to enhance the beauty of the feathers. The brighter the color, the more strength of the warrior. My design can be used to house keys or it can be artistically hung within a vehicle or throughout a home."
The invention provides a novel key chain to celebrate Native Americans or southwest art and décor. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional key chains. As a result, it could spark attention and it could be offered as a collectible item. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, Native Americans, collectors and individuals who enjoy southwest art. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2832, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
