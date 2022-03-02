InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sports-themed game to provide fun while also challenging players to think strategically," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the MIX SPORTS. My design can be enjoyed during parties, get-togethers and family leisure time."

The invention provides a board game that would simulate the play and action of multiple sports. In doing so, it offers a challenging alternative to traditional board games. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a novel design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy sports and board games. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3859, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

