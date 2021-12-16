InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid DJ/VJ I am always thinking of ways to make my setup more efficient, faster and neat," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a cart featuring panels and colorful lights that can change in an instant."

He developed the DA BOOM CART PORTABLE DJ BOOTH to enhance convenience among working disc jockeys by providing an organized, professional and efficient set up and transport of their gear. This invention could save valuable time and effort by ensuring quick and easy set up and tear down while also keeping cables neat and organized. Additionally, it would allow a DJ to exhibit an air of professionalism and it can be used to transport equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4569, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-dj-cart-cct-4569-301443235.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.