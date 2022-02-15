InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to improve video gaming," said an inventor from Clearwater, Fla. "This inspired me to develop equipment through which the gamer could move and be in control while possibly being emotionally uplifting."

He developed the ULTIMATE VEST to make gaming more entertaining by providing a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. This invention allows the action during the game to seem more realistic to improve the player's reflexes and reaction and enhance his performance. Additionally, it would be easy to use and durable for years of use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

