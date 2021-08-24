PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We hate missing the game or show while waiting in line to order food or drinks," said one of two inventors, from Duncanville, Texas. "We thought there could be a better way, so we invented SNACKTRONICS. Our design enables you to enjoy food and drinks at the event without missing it due to waiting in long lines."
The invention provides a more convenient way to order food and drinks at a live event or other venue. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand and wait in line. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables users to spend more time enjoying the live entertainment or venue experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, it is ideal for stadiums, movie theaters, shopping mall food courts, amusement parks and quick-service restaurants.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3785, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-food-ordering-system-for-event-venues-dll-3785-301360092.html
SOURCE InventHelp