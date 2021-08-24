InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We hate missing the game or show while waiting in line to order food or drinks," said one of two inventors, from Duncanville, Texas. "We thought there could be a better way, so we invented SNACKTRONICS. Our design enables you to enjoy food and drinks at the event without missing it due to waiting in long lines."

The invention provides a more convenient way to order food and drinks at a live event or other venue. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand and wait in line. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables users to spend more time enjoying the live entertainment or venue experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, it is ideal for stadiums, movie theaters, shopping mall food courts, amusement parks and quick-service restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3785, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-food-ordering-system-for-event-venues-dll-3785-301360092.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.