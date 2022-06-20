InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a video game console that would engage players by making them feel that they are actually in the game," said one of two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so we invented the GAMING TV/ CONSOLE. Our design could offer a virtual reality gaming experience without the hassle of wearing a VR headset."

The invention provides an innovative gaming console for video game enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers a more immersive and engaging experience for the gamer. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could encourage gamers to be more active while playing video games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and video game enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-159, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

