More than 160 students from across the state to participate in Invention Convention Michigan April 30 at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation
DEARBORN, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invention Convention Michigan presented by Delta Dental of Michigan returns to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Saturday, April 30th. The event returns to The Henry Ford's campus. after two years of a virtual celebration. with more than 160 students from grades 3-12 showcasing their innovative problem-solving skills.
More than 1,200 students from across the state of Michigan participated in regional youth inventor competitions throughout the year. Students taking part in Invention Convention Michigan were nominated by their teachers and judges during those regional competitions.
Invention Convention Michigan utilizes the Invention Convention Curriculum to task students with identifying a problem, creating a solution, testing it and then presenting it to a judging panel. Students will compete in three age brackets: grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Winners will be announced during a special ceremony taking place in the museum plaza at 1:30 pm. One Grand Prize winner along with first, second and third place winners from each grade bracket will be awarded. Several sponsored industry and category awards will also be announced during the ceremony. Selected winners will be invited to compete at Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals taking place inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation June 1-3, 2022.
The mission of Invention Convention Worldwide is to bring Invention Education to students everywhere. Organizations interested in bringing the year-long program to their region can get more information at inhub.thehenryford.org/icw.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
Media Contact
Melissa Foster, The Henry Ford, 313-673-2122, melissaf@thehenryford.org
SOURCE The Henry Ford