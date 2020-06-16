PHOENIX, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, has been named one of the 2020 azcentral Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. The recognition highlights the best companies across the state as voted by their employees. This is the second consecutive year Investis Digital has earned the honor.
Don Scales, Global CEO of Investis Digital, said, "I'm proud of our people and honored that Investis Digital has achieved this recognition. Our Phoenix office has grown because our clients relationships have grown. In addition, in 2019, we acquired Vertical Measures. I'm pleased that after fully integrating our teams, our employees have rallied around a common purpose and values."
This highly selective list is the result of a comprehensive internal Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey, which measures culture, work environment, leadership and employee pride and satisfaction, evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.
Collin Cornwell, Managing Director, Phoenix, said, "Being named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona reflects how our Phoenix office has grown through diversity, collaboration and passion, all of which are key to our success going forward. In 2020 we're succeeding by working together both in person and virtually. I am proud of our team."
The 100 "Top Companies" was published in a special supplement in the June 14, 2020, issue of The Arizona Republic. The names of those honored is also available as online at AZcentral.com and www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.
About Investis Digital
Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we've gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than 1600 global companies, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Groupon.
Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.
We tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message.
We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service.
We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.
This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com