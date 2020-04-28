SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InVideo, the world's easiest way to make professional-looking videos, is announcing free custom video templates to mitigate further damage to small businesses, restaurants, and impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
With recent state-wide shelter orders and business closure, small merchants need as much assistance as they can get. While government aid has been slow, social video ads give organizations a way to enlist community support quickly and inform their customers on changes to operational hours, new delivery instructions, as well as where to make donations or purchase gift cards.
Available now, anyone interested can visit https://invideo.io for more information or begin using the templates free at: https://tinyurl.com/vwpoleb
"During a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to come together and help support small businesses in any way we can," said InVideo CEO and Founder Sanket Shah. "Giving them free social video templates will help them get news out quickly, which can make a huge difference in surviving the economic impact of the pandemic and rally support for employees whose livelihoods are threatened."
The free offering includes templates ranging from:
- Information about delivery/pickup options
- Updated store hours and closures
- Information on gift cards to provide relief to cash-strapped businesses
- Q&A style videos that answer common questions
The COVID-19 templates leverage InVideo's Intelligent Video Assistant (IVA) which acts as a 'Grammarly for Video' that helps automate key design decisions that lead to professional-quality videos in minutes. This is key for small businesses and restaurants which don't typically have trained video producers on staff. The autocorrect assistant guides users away from common technical design mistakes with recommendations on where to insert proper font choices, animations, color palates and more.
Over the past six months, InVideo has become the fastest growing prosumer video platform ever and the highest grossing product sold on AppSumo, beating out popular consumer apps like Evernote and Mixpanel. Users now create more than 5 videos every minute and more than 220,000 every month.
About InVideo
InVideo is the world's easiest way to make professional-looking videos in minutes. Founded in 2017, with offices in San Francisco and Mumbai, the company has amassed 100,000 customers across 150 countries, including global customers AT&T, Sony Music, Reuters, CNN and CNBC.
