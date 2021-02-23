SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Birdie' -- a new app that helps users to quickly find their next binge-watch -- opens its waitlist to the public after several months of private beta. The app utilizes the power of personal network recommendations to expedite the decision-making process, rather than relying on a streaming service's impersonal algorithm. Birdie does this by letting users choose to see reviews only from their Flock, the accounts they're following, rather than the masses. Though smaller in quantity, these recommendations are much more trustworthy and likely to result in a quick choice.
"There has never been a more important time to launch Birdie. We're all at home consuming twice as much entertainment content as before the pandemic, and with seemingly endless options," said Lauren Rosenthal, founder of Birdie. "But more options actually makes it harder to decide what to watch. Instead of immersing ourselves in a new series, we spend half our night searching for a show, only to give up and stream "The Office" yet again. Birdie stops this trend."
Birdie follows an ethical-tech approach with a simple, uniquely un-gamified experience that encourages its Flock to spend less time on the app, not more. Features like 'Flock Compare' help multiple users easily find overlap with friends and family in personal watch-lists, to avoid spending hours searching for the perfect choice. "My wife and I started using Birdie and have easily chosen a couple new shows," explains Peter P. "It's nicely replaced searching for shows while our food gets cold".
Birdie believes in harnessing the power of personal recommendations to help make decisions faster. www.birdieworld.com
