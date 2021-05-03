BAY SHORE, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The on-demand training benefits the individual officer, their agency, and the communities they serve. This subscription stretches scarce training dollars and provides training to every officer in an agency regardless of size for the same price.
The annual subscription service provides access to exclusive content including:
- Featured On-Demand Training Videos
- Training for Officers, Detectives, and Leadership Roles
- Expert Articles
- Short Briefing Training Topics
- Bonus Videos and Articles from TSD Featured Contributors A.K.A. "Gurus"
- Podcasts
- Live Q&A with Instructors
- Discounts on "Live Training" both In-Person and Remote Classes
The training is being delivered and overseen by Lt. Joseph Pangaro, a 27-year veteran Law Enforcement officer, retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 2013. Lt. Pangaro was the lead training instructor of his police agency and certified as an instructor by the NJ Police Training Commission. During his career, Lt. Pangaro served in the Patrol Division, the Detective Division, the Training Division, and the Administration Division. He is also a certified Hostage/ Crisis negotiator receiving training from the FBI.
"I am dedicated to providing the most up to date, comprehensive, best practice-focused training for law enforcement officers wherever they serve," stated Lt. Joseph Pangaro "Training is my passion, and I grew frustrated that officers' unconventional schedules and funding kept many from improving in their roles. I developed this on-demand training subscription to address this problem and help my fellow men and women in blue anytime, anywhere, and with any budget!"
For further information regarding IPVideo Corporation and True Security Design visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/tsd/ , call 631-969-2601 and you can subscribe to the on-demand training at https://ipvideocorp.com/tsd/pangaro-police-training/subscription/
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. True Security Design is the security training and consulting division of IPVideo Corporation. A leading school security consulting and training firm, True Security Design is now at the forefront of delivering live-action role-play training simulations and remote classroom-based instruction to better prepare any staff in an emergency. Today, the company's training curriculum and Threat Vulnerability and Risk Assessments (TVRAs) are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The division and firm are committed to making the world a smarter and safer place. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/tsd/
