BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation's Founder and CEO, David Antar, has been presented with the 2021 IoT Czar of the Year Award from IoTInnovator.com. Antar, as well as many other pioneers in the IoT industry from companies such as Verizon Wireless, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and more, were awarded this prestigious honor.
"Many of the people driving the IoT industry are overlooked in the hype that is the IoT machine. That's why we created the IoT Czar of the Year awards - to recognize the heroes behind the scenes who are guiding the execution of projects and pushing the thought leadership behind IoT," said Kim Kay, Editor-in-Chief of IoTInnovator.com.
David Antar is a true entrepreneur at heart, with over 30 years in the technology and security industries. Over that time, he has started a number of successful high-tech companies based on a keen ability to understand the needs of his customers and the trends in the marketplace that drive business growth. One of which is IPVideo Corporation, a member of the Advance Convergence Group family of companies, which designs and manufactures solutions for a smarter and safer world using the power of IoT to deliver a range of open-platform security solutions.
IPVideo Corporation's top product is the HALO Smart Sensor, a security, health, and wellness device for privacy areas that provides vape and THC detection, indoor air quality monitoring, gunshot detection, key word alerting, and more. It is the #1 vape detector worldwide for vaping and vaping with THC detection, and as of 2021, HALO has won over 50 awards and is in over 1,500 school districts throughout the country to help combat the vaping epidemic.
"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of IPVideo Corporation," said Antar. "Our whole team works hard to create innovative and top-of-the-line solutions for a smarter and safer world, and we look forward to our continued impact with our IoT products."
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through Internet of Things (IOT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing authentic news and insider knowledge about the Internet of Things.
Since its inception more than five years ago, IoT Innovator has been dedicated to examining, analyzing and reviewing the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the latest and most meaningful news about what is perhaps the greatest revolution in Information Technology.
IoT Innovator highlights practitioner, industry, and event news, along with blogs, threat alerts and reviews. Pertinent trends, product updates and vendor moves also feature prominently on the site.
