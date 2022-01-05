BAY SHORE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation has launched HALODetect.com, an all-new website designed exclusively around the company's award-winning and patented HALO Smart Sensor. To streamline and enhance the user experience, visitors will now have a main HALO hub with easier access to product information, news updates, market-geared collateral, partner and end-user resources, as well as technical support.
"We are thrilled to launch HALODetect.com," said IPVideo Corporation's Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Rick Cadiz. "HALO continues its momentum in K-12 and higher education institutions while expanding into new and exciting markets. With a fast-growing user base, we felt now was a great time to create a fresh website that offers quick access to essential tools and information on the many capabilities and benefits the HALO Smart Sensor brings to buildings of all kinds to keep occupants safe and healthy."
The new website boasts a clean design, improved speeds, easy-to-navigate menus, updated resources, and enhanced, branded content for a well-rounded customer experience. Information on IPVideo's larger product portfolio including its ViewScan, AVFusion and True Security Design solutions can still be found on the company's corporate website at ipvideocorporation.com.
The HALO Smart Sensor is an IoT device that captures comprehensive health, safety, and vaping awareness. As the #1 vape detector worldwide for vaping and vaping with THC detection, HALO has won over 50 awards and is in use in thousands of schools worldwide. With its multitude of sensors, HALO also serves as an air quality monitor and a complete security device for privacy areas that utilize gunshot detection, key word alerting, and more. HALO is also in use across markets such as healthcare, hospitality, commercial buildings, apartments, assisted living facilities, and more.
For more information about the patented HALO Smart Sensor, visit http://www.HALODetect.com.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
