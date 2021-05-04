TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ironSource, a leading business platform for the app economy, today announced the launch of the Supersonic Graduates Program, designed to empower developers who publish hyper-casual games with ironSource's publishing solution - Supersonic - to transition to being independent game companies.
"We launched our publishing solution in 2020 because we wanted to make sure that any developer of any size or situation could leverage our platform," said Omer Kaplan, CRO and Co-founder of ironSource. "While some developers are fully focused on creating great content and are looking to outsource their commercial operations to a publisher, for many, publishing is just a stepping stone, and the long-term goal is to build a successful, independent game company. That's why we're proud to launch the Supersonic Graduate Program, so that any developer who publishes with Supersonic is empowered in every way possible to fulfil their dream of building a successful game company of their own."
The Graduate Program is designed to be flexible in nature, offering support to developers who are looking to publish under their own name but lack the financial capital or the in-house expertise to scale their games independently. Studios or developers participating in the program will be able to access financial support if they need it, along with extensive training on user acquisition and monetization strategy and execution, and access to the full suite of solutions on the ironSource platform, from creative management, to analytics and user growth.
"While it's become easier than ever to create a game, it's become harder than ever to turn that game into a successful business. Our mission, and our core focus and expertise at ironSource, is to help great app and game developers build great app and game businesses, and giving every developer a way to leverage our platform to do that. With the Supersonic Graduates Program, we will give any eligible published developer the tools, expertise and financial and operational support they need to transition to independent scale and success, ultimately growing the gaming industry as a whole," continued Kaplan.
In order to qualify for the program, developers should have a track record of creating successful games, and the internal infrastructure and team to be trained to monetize and market games independently.
