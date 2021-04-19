TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ironSource, a leading business platform for mobile content creators, announced the launch of the second Supersonic Superstars Contest from its publishing solution Supersonic Studios. The contest is the first hyper-casual contest of its kind to offer a top prize as high as $200,000, with follow-up prizes of $150,000, and other bonuses for games which hit certain KPIs. In addition, a referral bonus will be given to anyone who refers a game developer whose game is subsequently published. The contest is open to developers and studios of all sizes, and to hyper-casual games in all sub-genres.
The contest will run from May 1st - June 15th 2021, and prizes will be given to games which meet the following conditions:
- $200k award for the first game to get published by Supersonic as part of the contest
- $150k award for all other games submitting as part of the contest that get published by Supersonic
Additional bonuses (tests will be done on Android U.S.):
- $8,000 for any game, whether published or not, with a CPI less than $0.25
- $5,000 for any game, whether published or not, with a CTR more than 5% and CPC less than $0.10
- $25,000 for anyone who refers a developer to the contest, and the developer's game gets published; the developer referred must not have previously tested a game with Supersonic
"We were delighted by the response to our previous contest and we're excited to see what amazing games are submitted this time around," said Nadav Ashkenazy, GM of Supersonic. "Beyond the games submitted in the contest, however, what we're really interested in is creating a truly transparent and long-term relationship with developers who work with us. Developers who publish with us enjoy our white box approach to publishing, which is based on the premise of sharing as much knowledge and data as possible to empower developers to hone their craft and get better at creating successful chart-topping games over the long-term."
To qualify for the prize money, the game should be created on Android, have no more than 10k downloads, and must be a game not previously tested with Supersonic. For the $200,000 and $150,000 prizes, the game will receive the prize money once they are fully published, regardless of the number of downloads the game receives. For the referral program, the developer who has been referred must not have previously tested a game with Supersonic. All games must be submitted to the Superstars contest by June 15th 2021. The contest is subject to Supersonic Terms & Conditions - Supersonic Superstars 2021 - which can be found at http://www.supersonic.com.
About ironSource
ironSource is a leading business platform that enables mobile content creators to prosper within the app economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the app economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while we enable their business expansion in the app economy. For more information please visit http://www.is.com
Media Contact
Melissa Zeloof, ironSource, +972 58-421-1987, melissa@ironsrc.com
SOURCE ironSource