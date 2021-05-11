TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ironSource, a leading business platform for the app economy, announced today the launch of LiveGames, available to developers publishing with its Supersonic publishing solution. The product is the first of its kind to offer developers who publish their mobile games with Supersonic, self-serve access to game management, and full visibility and transparency into a multitude of in-game metrics that enable them to better manage and grow their published games.
"A core pillar of our philosophy is to make it as simple, valuable and accessible as possible for any developer to use our platform and grow their business. Our approach to publishing is no different. For many developers publishing offers an onramp to getting their game off the ground. But ultimately, we're aiming to empower every developer with the knowledge and visibility necessary to improve their game, and ultimately their craft, so that they can become an independent game company," explained Tomer Bar-Zeev CEO and Co-Founder at ironSource. "That's the driving force behind our technology and product roadmap, and LiveGames is a perfect example of that. We are transforming the publishing space, by 'productizing' what is otherwise a manual process, and creating a more efficient and transparent route to success for developers. We believe that withholding information from developers ultimately inhibits their growth and limits the potential for long-term success, which serves neither us nor the developer."
There are several products offered in the market for developers to test the performance and marketability of their prototypes, with ironSource launching its self-serve testing product for Supersonic developers in 2020. However, one of the biggest challenges comes once a game has been published, since many of the insights relating to a game and its performance are not commonly visible to the developer, limiting their ability to understand, test, iterate and improve for the long term. With Supersonic, ironSource has taken a different approach, by focusing on helping their partners become better developers, rather than treat each game as a standalone unit.
Through LiveGames, developers will have access to a host of data such as: Daily, monthly and annual profit for each of their published games; Advanced analytics including retention, playtime, LTV and ad engagement for each geography and user acquisition channel; Rewarded video and interstitial ad analysis; Advanced analytics from A/B tests for test comparison; and more.
"Our vision is to build a true partnership with our developers," said Nadav Ashkenazy, GM of Supersonic. "In order for that to exist, developers must be empowered to take a more active role in understanding what affects their ad revenue and ultimately their game's success, and that requires visibility into their published games' metrics."
"This is the first time we've had access to so many insights on our games' performance," said Stan Mettra, CEO & Founder of Born2play, developer of Stacky Dash. "Without that blind spot in place, we can take a more significant place at the table when it comes to next steps for increasing our game's revenue. It makes the process more enjoyable for our team, who are continually improving their monetization knowledge and skills, and the process of working with the Supersonic team becomes even more seamless since we're on the same page and privy to the same information."
To test your game with Supersonic, visit: http://www.supersonic.com.
