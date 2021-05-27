FAIRFAX, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irrigation & Green Industry's new Watch Us Grow: 2021 Industry Standouts program sponsored by Heritage Landscape Supply Group celebrates irrigation and lighting service providers that have had a successful year. Whether the company is large or small, this program will recognize those that have excelled in revenue growth in those sectors in the past year.
Several of the best success stories from irrigation and lighting companies, both large and small, will be featured in a series of company profiles in the September print edition of Irrigation & Green Industry magazine alongside other benchmarking data.
"We want to celebrate and learn from the companies that have seen the most growth, not just the top earners," says Kyle Brown, Irrigation & Green Industry editor-in-chief. "The Watch Us Grow: 2021 Industry Standouts program gives us the opportunity to honor and recognize company leadership that encourage that growth, no matter what their revenue or experience level."
All entries will be included in a drawing for a DJI Mini 2 quadcopter drone, provided by Heritage Landscape Supply Group.
Find out more about how to enter your company by visiting http://www.igin.com/watch-us-grow. The deadline to apply is July 16. Watch http://www.igin.com for the latest Watch Us Grow: 2021 Industry Standouts updates and industry news.
