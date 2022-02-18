VERONA, Italy, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Italian Wine Club was the first foray onto the Clubhouse platform by Italian Wine Podcast, in the Spring of 2021. In July, Ambassadors' Corner was born. Every Thursday, Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassadors are invited to select their favorite Italian wine producer and interview them live on Clubhouse. In direct opposition to the conventional wisdom that 5 seconds is the window for grabbing listeners' attention, Ambassadors' Corner is all about an intentional deep dive into personal conversations, in a raw, fireside chat style. These hour-long conversations have surprised everyone with their seductive ability to gather and connect the wine community, empowering listeners to become defacto Italian wine ambassadors in their own right.
The power of Clubhouse lies in its great audio quality which allows the recordings to be repurposed and reach more people over a much longer time span. The Italian Wine Podcast hosts the recordings of Ambassadors' Corner on its podcast platform and its website, making these intimate conversations available to a wide community of wine enthusiasts around the world. Over 30 episodes, the Ambassadors' Corner episodes garner on average over 4000 listens per conversation. In the past 9 months, these one-on-one calls between certified ambassadors and their choice of Italian producers have created a unique atmosphere where true wine lovers have the opportunity to listen in on open, honest, authentic chats that cover everything from vines and wines to family tradition and aspirations for the future.
The appeal of Ambassadors' Corner conversations is their different perspective. Not a business conversation, not a wine tasting conversation, but rather an in-depth look behind the curtain into the private world of each producer, their family, their home, their vineyards, and their wines. Common themes are the special properties associated with place and history, the abiding passion for Italian wine shared by the hosts and the guests, and the clear desire to spread the richness and joy of the Italian wine world as far as possible, in the most accessible, warm and welcoming way.
The 30th episode saw Italian Wine Ambassador Julie Farriker chatting with Amanda Courtney, specialist Piedmont tour guide who works with over 200 producers to give her foreign clients the best possible experience of the region and all its specialties. Other conversations include chats with Ilaria Tachis, daughter of the late enologist Giacomo Tachis, Stefano Chiarlo, Arianna Occhipinti, Rocco Toscani, and other producers from all over Italy.
By repurposing the recorded live interviews and putting them out on the Italian Wine Podcast and website for on-demand listens, it is possible to continue facilitating the conversation. To have a listen to this series of unscripted, authentic conversations, find all the episodes on Italian Wine Podcast wherever you get your pods, or on the web at https://italianwinepodcast.com.
About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts almost 800 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 2 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!
