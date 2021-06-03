TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the first print run of the game in North America. The game was previously published in Europe with a circulation of 100 thousand copies. In the Canadian, US and Mexican markets, the game will be marketed by the Toronto-based board game publisher - Analog Game Studio.
Following on the Kickstarter releases of "King of Indecision", "Latte Throwdown" and "Duels of Cartisora" during 2020, Analog Game Studios is pleased to announce that its first Kickstarter for 2021 will see the launch of "Torus", the game of abstract logic, played across a grid representing the surface of a donut-shaped known as a Torus. Originally published as "CTOR" in Europe, where it sold over 100,000 copies, this lavish new production reboot, for North American release, is a critically acclaimed strategy masterpiece designed by Dr. Bronn who needed to teach his students mathematical applications in cellular biology and overcome "boundary conditions".
"We're very excited to be publishing Dr. Bronn's extremely successful board game and look forward to supporting the international Championships associated with the games' success, as soon as social distancing restrictions allow competitive events to resume", said Richard MacRae, Publisher at Analog Game Studios. "For now, our sole focus is to launch and manage a successful Kickstarter for the game's North American reboot launch."
The Kickstarter for "Torus" will be seeking crowdfunding for the production and distribution of the game throughout Canada and the United States and there will be some special benefits exclusively available to Kickstarter backers for this campaign.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/analoggamestudios/torus
One of the unique aspects of this otherwise 2-player strategy game is the solo variant that allows players to challenge their right intuitive brain against their left analytical brain. This is a key feature during this time of lockdowns and social distancing. Players that play in Solo Mode will find out which side of their brain is predominant and can, in effect, exercise and strengthen their 'weaker' side.
ABOUT CTOR GAME Inc.
CTOR GAME Inc. develops the rules of the CTOR game and programs for playing with a computer. The company's research division is focused on the use of CTOR in education, cognitive psychology, and collective social games.
ABOUT ANALOG GAME STUDIOS:
Analog Game Studios is a casual game publisher of family games, party games, light strategy games, gateway games and card games. Our games answer the call for fresh themes and quick fun play that's accessible through one-of-a-kind experiences, are intended to be uniquely beautiful and aimed at modernizing the tabletop entertainment experience with inviting alternatives to the old-school games we all knew and loved. There's a board game for everyone. Find your game with us!
If you need additional information about this topic, contact:
Dr. Bronn at: ctorgame@gmail.com | 1-416-474-7119 | http://www.ctorgame.com
Richard MacRae at: analoggamestudios.com | 1-416-821-8289 | http://www.analoggamestudios.com
Media Contact
Vladimir Bronnikov, CTOR GAME Inc., +1 4164747119, dr.bronn@ctorgame.com
SOURCE CTOR GAME Inc.