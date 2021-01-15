Realtor.com® report: "Snowbirds" typically searching for sun are favoring nearby ski towns more than ever as they look to escape closer to home - Union Dale, Penn., Choteau, Mont., and North Creek, N.Y., post the highest increases in searches from Snowbirds - Snowbird views to top 10 ski towns were up 127% year-over-year on average during the fourth quarter - Seven of the 10 top ski towns seeing the largest percentage increase in views are located in Northeast and Midwest