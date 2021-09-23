SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isabella Rosetta, indie dream rock singer and songwriter, today announced the release of her long-awaited new single, "Stand Clear". The song came to the artist in a dream, during the pandemic, where she had a beautiful chateau all to herself in the South of France when everyone from her life begins to arrive. Today is also the first anniversary of her debut single, "Prescription Bottles".
"Though this song originated in a dream, the sound is something that has evolved over a decade of song writing, voice lessons, and piano and guitar lessons," says Isabella Rosetta. "I began writing music back in middle school. Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, Radiohead, and perhaps most importantly my father, who is a drummer, have profoundly influenced my style. Music has been a creative outlet for me, and it has connected me to people in ways that wouldn't have happened without it," explains Rosetta.
The 5th generation musical artist seeks to create an atmosphere with her music. "I grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, (U.S.) and go to college in San Francisco. I also spent time in Colorado and Mexico City. All these places have a sound and a feeling. When I write music and sing, I want to take people places. Kind of like my dream, that "Stand Clear" originated from, took me to the South of France at a time when we couldn't go anywhere. That's how music is, it can take you back in time, or to a place you may have never been before; that's what I hope "Stand Clear" does for listeners," concludes Rosetta.
About Isabella Rosetta
Isabella Rosetta is a singer-songwriter based in San Francisco. She began performing at the age of fourteen to communicate how music brings joy and enlightenment to people around her. Isabella's personal inspiration for her hypnotizing sound includes the places she's lived in—Albuquerque, Boulder, and Mexico City—and her family's long history of musicianship. Some bands that have influenced her smoky, captivating vocals are No Doubt, XTC, and Fleetwood Mac. Overall, she is a fan of heavy topics, and light sounds.
