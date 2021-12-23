CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Booksellers, movie makers, and readers alike have embraced Lee Child's Jack Reacher Series for good cause. According to Marta Sprout, the way Lee's writing taps into our desire for justice and a hero that succeeds despite all odds would have inspired her, even if she hadn't had the opportunity to get to know him at the International Thriller Writers' annual ThrillerFest in New York.
Besides Lee's hilarious British humor, he left an indelible impression on Marta as she listened to a new writer, who had approached him for advice on writing her first story. The new writer's trembling voice and hands spoke of being in awe of this famous author. Lee immediately put the woman at ease and showed her the same interest and concern he routinely offered bestselling writers at the top of their game. Marta's respect for Lee grew during their many conversations over the years. Lee's example inspired her to demand the best from herself and her books, including ISLAND OF BONES, for which Lee has declared "one for the ages."
About Island of Bones: After being assaulted on the beach, the unforgettable Kate Bowers steps onto the streets of Key West to track down the tattooed man who attacked her. As the manhunt heats up, she discovers terrified women trapped in a high-end sex trafficking operation on a luxury super-yacht. Things get complicated when the president's daughter is missing and in mortal danger. When a U.S. company produces a viable quantum chip, a rogue senator tries to sell it to North Korea, hoping for a $9 billion-dollar payoff. But China refuses to let this technology fall into the hands of a rival. This could be war. Bowers is in the middle of it all and the game is on.
When asked what prompted her to write this story, Marta is quick to say, "After visiting Key West, how could I not write a story set in such an amazing place filled with so many remarkable people?"
However, the book's dedication hints at a deeper theme. When asked about why she wrote this book, Marta's thoughts resonate with us all. "I've witnessed many people—some in uniform and some not—who have put themselves in serious peril to save others. I wanted to explore a vividly real situation brimming with lethal consequences wherein we all had the opportunity to stand in their shoes and make the terrifying choice between saving ourselves or deliberately running into the clutches of danger to protect total strangers. It takes someone extraordinary to face off with a violent offender, an armed crook who is desperate, or genuine evil."
When speaking of how people feel living in a world where there are abuses and wrongs that we feel helpless to change, she says, "Clearly, we've faced unprecedented challenges over the last few years. It seemed that we were all ready for a genuine hero who had our backs. I want this story to remind us that there are still a lot of good people in this world and together we are not helpless."
Marta Sprout's book, Island of Bones, and her timely words are unforgettable.
Praise for Island of Bones:
"Hard-edged and gripping, brimming with reality, intensity and passion. This one packs a powerful punch."—Steve Berry, International Bestselling Author
"Island of Bones is a breathtaking, action-packed thrill-ride. Kate Bowers strength, compassion, and a fierce streak honed in combat, makes this story a must read." —Robert Dugoni, International Bestselling Author
"Twists and turns coming at the reader from all angles…Kate Bowers, the main character, is a terrific blend of brains, strength of character, and pure guts…spellbinding." —Gary Noesner, Chief, FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit (retired)
