TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Appfire Red Hot Partner Award winner. Each year, Appfire recognizes an elite group of software partners in the Atlassian ecosystem with strong year-over-year growth and outstanding sales volumes of Appfire's family of apps. This award recognizes Isos Technology's commitment to delivering world-class solutions to customers all over the globe, as well as to being an incredible Appfire partner.
This year, Appfire also donated to Pledge 1% on behalf of Isos Technology and the other Appfire 2021 Red Hot Partner Award winners. Pledge 1% is a global movement that encourages companies of all sizes to make an impact by committing 1% of equity, 1% of product, 1% of profit, or 1% of employee time to philanthropic efforts.
"We're honored to be recognized as an Appfire 2021 Red Hot Partner, and we're in great company with some of our fellow Atlassian Solution Partners," said Thad West, Co-Founder and CEO of Isos Technology. "Our partnership with Appfire has helped us provide even more value to our customers, and I look forward to building on our joint success as Isos continues to grow."
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology accelerates the innovation curve for companies that are changing the world. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner with Cloud and Agile at Scale specializations, we make organizations' Atlassian tools work more efficiently and effectively, with the least amount of disruption, so that they can focus on their business priorities. Since 2005, our Atlassian-certified team has tackled some of the toughest problems companies face across ITSM, Scaled Agile, DevOps, and Cloud, and helped hundreds of organizations in both the private and public sectors get the most value out of their technology investment. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos Technology has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in both the ITSM and Enterprise categories, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.
