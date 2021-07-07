VERONA, Italy, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First airing in March 2017, the Italian Wine Podcast (IWP) has entered its fourth year of broadcasting and will publish its 605th episode on July 7th, 2021. Originally conceived as a series of interviews with Italian wine producers at the OperaWine and Vinitaly events in Verona, Italy, the program has since expanded to include key players in the wine industry from around the world. In 2021 Italian Wine Podcast began publishing five episodes a week allowing it to showcase more content and reach a wider audience.
Italian Wine Podcast Episode Snapshots of this Week
The Italian Wine Podcast channel has achieved 1,049,791 streams on SoundCloud, 23,700 on Ximalaya and 25,230 on Spotify. The high-quality content speaks for itself, so happy birthday to us!
MONDAY: How to Get US Market Ready with Italian Wine People.
Hosted by Steve Raye, author, President and CEO of Bevology Inc. and longstanding host of IWP's season 3 show, Let's Get US Market Ready, this show is a natural continuation of his previous series. This time Raye moves from narrations of his book into interviews with wine industry professionals who convey their own experiences, having navigated through the world of business and the Italian wine industry in the US.
TUESDAY: Biodynamic and Organic with Monty Waldin
Wine writer Monty Waldin interviews Italian Winemakers and Viticulturists practicing biodynamic and organic viticulture. Waldin is the longstanding host of Italian Wine Podcast and initially got interested in environmentally conscious wines as he and his family used to grow their own organic vegetables. He became the first writer to specialize in organic and biodynamic wines and has since published multiple books on the subject. According to Monty Waldin, "podcasting [is] the ideal medium for the wine industry which often seems so distant and perplexing but which really yearns to be understood, by laying bare its secrets and intricacies."
WEDNESDAY: Voices by Rebecca Lawrence
Dr. Rebecca Lawrence has worked as a wine educator and communicator for more than a decade. Lawrence is a passionate advocator for change within the industry. When asked about these interviews Lawrence said, "we want the series to focus on not only what has happened in the industry, but what is happening, to give a platform to the many voices that make up our community." The aim of the series is not simply to focus on the many issues under the umbrella of diversity and inclusion.
THURSDAY: Special Episodes
Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International, travels to Italian wine regions visiting and interviewing wineries. Each visit is split into 3 to 5 episodes allowing the listeners to look forward to something more. Her recent visits include Pio Cesare in Piemonte.
Marc Millon, food, wine and travel writer, also guested in the Thursday slots following the Giro d'Italia. In the episodes he narrates the 21 stages covering every city and region that the Giro passes through with colourful connections to the historical food & wine culture.
FRIDAY: #everybodyneedsabitofscienza
While Professor Scienza is an expert in his field and well known throughout Italy, his knowledge and insight are not necessarily readily accessible to the rest of the Italian-wine-loving world. Hence this Friday segment, designed to provide the Professor's unique take on vines and wine. VIA community members submit their questions to the show, and the Professor answers. Stevie Kim joins the Professor in the podcast booth, to try keep answers lighthearted and succinct (a lost cause!).
SATURDAY: Saturday Clubhouse Specials
Italian Wine Club and Wine Business are Clubhouse rooms created and moderated by Stevie Kim. Respectively, Wine Business has 1,300 followers, and Italian Wine Club 1,900 followers. These sessions are recorded and uploaded to Italian Wine Podcast to reach more listeners. The topics vary from wine markets, grape varieties, wine styles, and trends discussed by recognised Italian wine personalities including Gabriele Gorelli MW, Pietro Russo, Andrea Lonardi and more.
Another summer special will be aired this week called, Ambassador's Corner. Italian Wine Ambassadors and Wine Lovers get a chance to interview their favorite producers. This 30-minute episode gives a free hand for the VIA interviewee to ask any questions to the producer and is left open ended for listeners participate.
