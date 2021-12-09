VERONA, Italy, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Voices" welcomes Yannick Benjamin, recently named Wine Enthusiast's Top Sommelier/Beverage Director for 2021. New host Cynthia Chaplin, Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassador, interviews Benjamin, Co-owner of Contento Restaurant in East Harlem, New York, and founder of Wheeling Forward and Wine on Wheels.
In 2003 Benjamin was paralyzed following a car accident. He went on to become an Advanced Sommelier in the Court of Master Sommeliers and has worked at a glittering array of top New York City restaurants for more than 20 years. He is also a para-athlete with several marathons under his belt. In 2012 he founded Wheeling Forward and Wine on Wheels, to raise funds and awareness for disabled people in the wine industry or wishing to enter the hospitality industry. Contento Restaurant was founded on the concept of a hospitality space that is barrier-free and accessible to all.
In this intimate interview, Yannick and Cynthia discuss the challenges he has overcome, his dedication to supporting people living with disabilities, and his plans for a new educational space where he plans to convert his outreach to actual practical teaching and mentoring disabled people who want to become part of the wine industry. Yannick's passion for his neighborhood, his restaurant, supporting the disabled community, and for wines is truly inspiring and his energy and depth of knowledge are remarkable. Of course, they talk Italian wine too, sharing their favorites and planning a visit. Listen in to this warm and uplifting conversation, tackling tough topics with intelligence and positivity!
About: the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! is a podcast project dedicated to the Italian wine world and beyond. Daily shows uncover the unique world of wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists from all over the globe. Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. Content includes interviews by the likes of Marc Millon, food and wine writer; Cythia Chaplin IWA, wine educator; Steve Raye, businessman and writer; Dr. Attilio Scienza, Scientist, Professor and expert in the field of native grapes and geology and Stevie Kim, Founder of Italian Wine Podcast. All shows are extremely varied, including interviews with producers, wine experts, tradespeople and influencers. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iheartradio, XimalayaFM (for China), YouTube (go to: mamma jumbo shrimp) and on the official website. It now boasts more than 700 recorded episodes with a growing online following. Listeners interested in providing feedback about the show are encouraged to access a demographic survey on the podcast website. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from info@italianwinepodcast.com. Cin Cin!
