CINCINNATI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence North America launched a radically different approach to selling and implementing SAP® solutions and services on May 21, during a live webcast presented by its President and CEO, Steve Niesman. The offering, Digital Transformation as a Service (DTaaS), provides customers with fast, flexible and affordable options for implementing digital transformation in a rapidly changing and unpredictable world of CAPEX freezes, greater short-term and long-term uncertainty, less risk tolerance, and a need to focus on today's most urgent priorities.
The typical way organizations purchase software is to buy a particular software package or packages, select an implementation partner, pay upfront for the investment, then implement the software over several months, if not years. This traditional software sales cycle is fundamentally broken - by the time an implementation is complete, companies likely have only managed to solve yesterday's problem.
"This isn't working and we need to rethink digital transformation," said Steve Niesman, President and CEO of itelligence North America. "A fast, flexible and affordable service-based model is needed to keep our customers competitive and current in this new reality and moving forward."
The new DTaaS model of business announced by itelligence changes this traditional purchase model. It creates a subscription model for the customer with monthly payments and one single budget covering multiple projects and or technology initiatives. The subscription model allows for flexible staffing and timeline needs as well.
The DTaaS Model begins with the development of a dynamic roadmap based on the company's current technology needs, but assumes that change is inevitable and the roadmap must adapt. Once opportunities are identified, the customer can choose to implement one or more low risk modules from an extensive library of modules that have been developed and will continue to evolve. Customers pay a monthly fee for the modules selected and can customize what is important to them. As time goes on and situations change, DTaaS has the flexibility to reprioritize and change the roadmap.
"At itelligence, we believe that our customers have been looking for a different way to buy and deploy technology for some time now, but no one has offered that to them yet," said Niesman. "This DTaaS model creates impact quickly, is highly adaptable to allow customer to rapidly adapt to opportunities and threats, and creates financial predictability."
About itelligence
itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.
itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated BEUR 1.040 in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com
itelligence U.S. is part of the NTT DATA group and employs over 400+. itelligence U.S. headquarters are located in Cincinnati, OH, with another location in Chicago, IL. itelligence U.S. is a trusted advisor to its clients and focuses on consumer products, wholesale and distribution, manufacturing, chemical, and automotive industries in North America. Learn more about itelligence at itelligencegroup.com/us/
