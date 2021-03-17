SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, the cross-channel platform for unified customer experiences, announced today the addition of five leadership team members in 2020 who will be pivotal in furthering the company's vision of empowering empathy-driven customer engagement. With a diversity of knowledge and lived experiences across the enterprise landscape, these leaders bring decades of collective wisdom that is fundamental to Iterable's continued success.
"Empathic leadership is essential to fulfilling Iterable's humanity-driven vision," said Justin Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Iterable. "We are elated to welcome such wonderful, empathetic leaders to the Iterable family. Their combined wisdom, lived experiences and heart are fundamental to supporting the thousands of Iterators in our community today and tomorrow."
These key additions to Iterable's leadership team include:
Bela Stepanova, VP of Product (formerly Box and Accenture)
- Before joining Iterable, Bela founded Box's growth team, where she was first introduced to the power of Iterable. She has held numerous product leadership positions, spending nearly 15 years building and designing products used by millions of users, from fintech to e-commerce to SaaS productivity. As a product leader, her biggest passion is people—bringing a user experience-first mindset to B2B products and building incredible, diverse teams. Bela has an engineering background and holds a BA in computer science from UC Berkeley.
Mike McGuire, VP of Sales, EMEA (formerly Salesforce and UNICEF)
- Prior to joining Iterable, Mike spent nearly six years at Salesforce, where he rose the ranks from individual contributor to regional VP of enterprise sales. He has 18 years of experience across multiple industries, including SaaS, property and humanitarian organizations. Mike brings a proven track record in multinational selling and business growth. He earned his MS in business at University College Dublin and his BBS (Hons) at Dublin Institute of Technology.
Bill Press, SVP of Engineering (formerly Optimizely and Salesforce)
- Bill joins Iterable from Optimizely, where he led a technology team of 120 people strong. He has over a decade of experience in enterprise SaaS, including at Salesforce leading the search technologies group and creating the developer-focused Productivity Cloud. Prior to Salesforce, Bill built distributed, high-scale enterprise search systems. He has a background in neuroscience and holds a PhD in computation and neural systems from Caltech.
Jan Zeman, SVP of Sales, Americas (formerly Medallia and Oracle)
- Jan comes to Iterable from Medallia, where he helped lead the company's growth from $150 million to over $500 million in revenue. Prior to Medallia, Jan spent nine years in sales leadership at Responsys, where he was a key member of the company's journey through its IPO in 2011 and acquisition by Oracle in 2013 for $1.5 billion. Jan received his BS from Georgetown University.
Sanam Saaber, General Counsel (formerly DFINITY and Box)
- Sanam has spent the last 13 years representing organizations and products that are used by millions of people globally. She served as general counsel and COO for DFINITY, as well as VP, legal at Box, where she led its commercial practice through its fundraising, growth, and IPO. Prior to her leading various legal teams, she started her career as a geneticist focused on cancer and stem cell research, and is passionate about the intersection of science and law.
Iterable and its leaders look forward to sharing knowledge, innovations and strategies on how brands can power unified customer experiences at its fourth-annual growth marketing conference Activate Live on April 7th.
