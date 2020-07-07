BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Southern Thing (IAST), a popular media channel and lifestyle brand that celebrates the uniquely authentic Southern experience, is doing its part to support communities across the country during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis by hosting an online charity auction to benefit World Central Kitchen (WCK), which launches today.
It's a Southern Thing, a brand of Red Clay Media, now reaches 62 million users nationwide, serving up relatable humor, inspirational people and compelling yarns that portray the South for the culturally rich, diverse, down-home place it is.
Together with VIP Partnership Group—which works with Hollywood's biggest studios to offer screen-used film and television memorabilia and collectibles—IAST is launching an eBay-hosted charity auction, running July 7-14, with 50% of the proceeds benefiting WCK. For more information about the charity auction, visit www.itsasouthernthingauction.com
WCK uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. WCK has transformed the field of disaster response to help devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. Since its founding, WCK has served over 25 million meals to those impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world in countries including Albania, the Bahamas, Columbia, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Mozambique, Spain, Venezuela and the United States. Learn more at WCK.org.
Commented Cynthia Money, Chief Brand Officer, Red Clay Media, "Southern hospitality means helping communities and that includes recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A prepared meal during this trying time of quarantine and social unrest is more than sustenance, it's showing that we stand with communities and people across the country and that each and every one of us matters. We are proud to partner with World Central Kitchen and to support Chef Andrés' compassionate and nurturing approach to feeding those in need and supporting restaurants which may be struggling as well."
"World Central Kitchen is grateful for It's a Southern Thing's support and belief in our mission," said Maggie Leahy, Director of Donor Relations, WCK. The donation from the auction will contribute to WCK's COVID response efforts, including our Restaurants for the People program which pays restaurants directly to help keep their business afloat while also providing tens of thousands of meals to people in need."
IAST AUCTION ITEMS INCLUDE:
- IAST Insider's Experience: The winning bidder will step inside the IAST writers' room – virtually! – through a one-hour, private video chat session with IAST stars Matt Mitchell, Adam Schwartz, Talia Lin, Luke Porter, and team.
- IAST Personalized Video Message (2 per Talent: Matt, Adam, Talia & Luke): The winning bidders can send a personalized video message from an IAST star of their choice to a loved one.
- Memorabilia From IAST Productions, Including:
- The gavel from Southern People's Court, autographed by Matt and Adam, which was used in in the sketches "If Un-Southern Habits Were Put on Trial," "When She Says Don't Get Her a Valentine's Day Gift" and "Sitting in Grandpa's Chair is a Serious Offense."
- A handmade replica of The Happy Honk made by cast member and prop designer Luke, signed by the entire cast. The Happy Honk was the subject of the sketch "The Perfect Horn for Southern Drivers."
- The Chick-o-Derm box, an actual prop from "When You Crave Chick-Fil-A on Sunday," signed by the entire cast.
- The Georgia shirt worn by Talia in "The Ultimate Southern Competition," autographed by Talia.
- The shirt worn by Talia in "When it Feels like Summer Won't End."
- The pit crew jacket seen in "If Southern Moms Had Their Own Pit Crews."
- The genie made out of a gravy boat, the actual prop used in the video "If Genies Were Southern."
About Red Clay Media:
Red Clay Media is a team of Southern storytellers—filmmakers, writers and social media experts—based in Birmingham, Ala. We believe the South has some of the greatest people and places anywhere and we want to share that good with the world. Through our brands It's A Southern Thing, This is Alabama and People of Alabama, we entertain, inform, share the messages of our partners—and help build communities. Red Clay Media is part of Advance, one of America's largest media companies, which owns and operates Conde Nast, Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest and GQ, among others. Combined, Red Clay Media boasts over 1 billion views and over 4 million followers across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.
