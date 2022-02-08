AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC, a television network and leading online retailer of jewelry and lifestyle products, has chosen award-winning Fuse Architecture Studio, in Austin, Texas, to design its green corporate headquarters in Cedar Park, TX.
Shop LC North American President Amit Agarwal said, "Cedar Park is a beautiful and vibrant city with great schools and a strong community. Selecting Fuse as our architects will be an important part of our growth and commitment to the environment. We want our new campus to showcase the next generation of how a business can be automated and operate with a low carbon footprint.'
Fuse partners and architects Beth Guillot and Paul Meyer are thrilled about the opportunity to design for a home shopping network. "We look forward to working with a company that cares about the environment and sustainability as much as we do and are excited to create a LEED-certified building from the ground up.", says Guillot. "We share in Shop LC's excitement for being a state-of-the-art green building and want to design a sustainable environmentally future-forward campus, as a role-model for other U.S. businesses."
Shop LC's parent company Vaibhav Global Limited, in Jaipur, India, operates its own LEED Platinum certified facilities. VGL strives to reduce its environmental footprint throughout its global operations and is committed to create sustainable futures for all.
Together Shop LC and Fuse will construct an over 200,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of East New Hope Drive and North Bell Boulevard (US 183). Facility construction is expected to be complete by September 30, 2024. Resulting in 1,000 jobs to Cedar Park, making Shop LC the city's largest employer as well as a capital investment of nearing $50 million.
For more project information, visit http://www.cedarparktexaswins.com.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
About Fuse
Fuse Architecture Studio is an Austin based Professional Services Architecture firm established in 2014 by architects Beth Guillot and Paul Meyer. They are a majority woman-owned firm with Beth as majority-owner and president. Beth and Paul created Fuse so that they could build a firm based on strong values and passionate people. It is a firm where people are the top priority and project success is based on communication, flexibility and continual learning. Fuse designs projects in the commercial, educational, advanced manufacturing, industrial, retail and mission critical markets that impact our communities and our way of life. Utilizing their diverse experience and collaborative culture, they are able to produce industry leading solutions for their clients given any project size. For more information visit http://www.fuse-arch.com
