PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring and summer are on the way and the beautiful weather means weddings, parties and fundraising and corporate events! All About Events, a local supplier of event furnishings, table settings, food service supplies, tents and accessories, recently announced that it's time to reserve the furnishings and supplies for upcoming events.
From experience based in working closely with wedding and event planners, caterers, businesses and individuals, All About Events has prepared the following list of supplies that help make any event a success.
- Tents are the perfect fixture for outdoor events of all sizes. An event tent provides the flexibility to host an event in nearly every accessible location without the limitations of an indoor venue. Tents can come supplied with climate control appliances, lighting, a dance floor, stage and all the furnishings needed to seat, feed and entertain guests. The Paso Robles tent rentals include everything from 10' x 10' all the way up to 40' x 50' and 59' x 99' and a wide range of sizes in between. Some tents are clear-topped, allowing for full views of the surrounding countryside. There are even "glamping " tents for luxurious outdoor experiences.
- Mobile bridal and groomsman suites deliver luxuries for wedding venues that don't have adequate accommodations. Solar and generator-powered, the amenities available with these suites include running water, bathroom with shower, air conditioning and heat, microwave, refrigerator and freezer, TV and surround sound, leather chairs and couches and optional concierge services. The concierge services can provide barbers, hair and make-up stylists and even a bartender.
- Dance floor, lighting, portable bars and stage make sure the program is 100% accommodated with space for a DJ, live band, master of ceremonies, entertainment and dancing.
- Furnishings that include tables, chairs and linens for any occasion, including farmhouse style furniture.
- China, glassware, tableware and more make sure guests dine in style.
- Catering supplies and a variety of accessories and specialty items provide the final touches for a successful event.
For convenience, All About Events offers online quotes, but the staff is always ready to assist in person or over the phone. Browse the website for ideas for tents, furnishings and all the other accessories or a memorable event. Planning a wedding? Be sure to check out the 2022 Look Book for inspiration.
The award-winning Paso Robles tent rental company has been serving the Central Coast for a long time and has built and is the trusted source for wedding and event rentals and for excellent customer service.
The All About Events pledge for dependable service is " professional attention to detail, the accuracy of your order, timeliness of delivery and pick-up and pristine cleanliness. Our objective is to make your event as picture-perfect as you envision it – our years of experience in this field guarantees that picture-perfect success!"
