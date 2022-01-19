LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA COFFEE & TEA, A PREMIUM SPECIALTY COFFEE brand has introduced 14 new Single Origin and House Blend Coffees to the market through http://www.lacoffeeandtea.com.
What's exciting about LA Coffee & Tea is that each of their coffee blends celebrates and highlights various iconic neighborhoods of Los Angeles. LA Coffee & Tea has connected coffee origin and LA's neighborhood stories into their own to celebrate the people, lifestyles, and cultures.
- Avenue of the Stars
- Beverly & La Cienega
- Brentwood
- DTLA
- La Brea
- Malibu
- Melrose
- Miracle Mile
- Olvera Street
- Pacific Palisades
- Pacific Sunrise on Venice
- Rodeo
- Sunset Blvd
- Whittier Blvd
LA Coffee & Tea's simple promise is to select and deliver the best quality products to their customers. Coffees are freshly roasted to order from Southern California. Enjoy the top-quality ingredients derived from equitably sourced and sustainably grown coffee beans, made with passion, love, and dedication. Every cup is crafted to be bold, smooth & tasty!
"We started LA Coffee & Tea to celebrate life, the great city of LA, and to support our Children's Hunger cause," says LA Coffee & Tea founder, Sam Kim. "Children are our future and want to touch their lives so children can have a little better chance in life."
About LA Coffee & Tea:
LA Coffee & Tea is a quality-oriented company created to support Children's Hunger programs. 50% of all proceeds support Share a Milk, a program to fight Children's Hunger by providing children in need with a cup of milk and/or a meal. Founded by the coffee and beverage industry professional with over two decades of expertise in creating new innovative products and licensing with Touch Coffee & Beverages, Keurig, and The Coca Cola Companies.
