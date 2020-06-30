ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3rd Fathom Films and Gravitas Ventures announce an official release date of June 30, 2020 for Taylor Ri'chard's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name.'
During early stages of the pandemic, 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' abandoned theaters while businesses began to shut down. After months of altering plans from theaters to digital platforms to prepare for a June 2 release, the date was postponed due to changing circumstances throughout uncertain times. Writer/Director/Producer, Taylor Ri'chard made the announcement in late May.
Immediately following the release, horror fans will be able to watch 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' on multiple streaming platforms such as Hulu Amazon Prime, iTunes, VUDU, Google Play, YouTubeTV, Microsoft, Fandango NOW, and Vimeo. The film will also be available for viewing on video on demand through the following networks Comcast, AT&T Uverse, DirectTV, Verizon, Cox, DishNetwork, Frontier, WOW!, Shaw, SuddenLink, Shaw, Telus, and more. 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' will be available for purchase on Blu-Ray DVD at Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble.
Notable stars in the film are Collin Shephard as Devin, Alissa Hale as Skylar, Bryen Lenis as Mick, Hal Whiteside as Robert Freeman, Bill Barrett as CAUCHEMAR, Mamie Morgan as Miss Jess, Lolita Price as Lea, Zander Krenger as Jude, Bailey Campbell as Aiden, and Fiona McQuinn as Jo.
Synopsis:
The film starts with Devin, a teenage boy being forced to move to a rural town in Louisiana following his parents' divorce. Bored and searching for excitement, Devin decides to make friends with two local teens, Skylar and Mick. After being warned by the townspeople not to disturb the rest of an ancient demon, Devin, Skylar, and Mick decide to ignore the advice. Regretful of his decisions, Devin's challenge to save himself and his friends increases in difficulty when the deity becomes more deadly with every passing minute. Superstition, magic, and bad decisions drive us down a small rural road, yet the lurking question becomes - who will survive? Have you ever heard the saying "When man plans, God laughs?" – This statement has never been truer than in this story. Even though Devin, Skylar, and Mick thought their wishes would be granted in the cave, it turns out they should have been careful since not all prayers are meant to be answered. Watch 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' to find out if the wicked will prevail.
'Hallowed Be Thy Name' is Taylor Ri'chard's second film, following his first success, 'The Final Project.' This Atlanta-based film director shows his loyalty to the state by filming scenes in local locations and by featuring a crew of dedicated locals well acquainted with the haunted history of the South. Taylor Ri'chard also pays a tribute to his Louisiana heritage by reflecting his French influences through character names. This is a common premise Taylor adds to his screen-writing art and he has done it again in the film through the character CAUCHEMAR. Ri'chard combines the horror genre with authentic folklore and updates the southern gothic ghost story by exploiting a history too chillingly real to deny. Taylor is a huge fan of 80's horror, particularly, 'Freddy and Jason.' Taylor might have created a new horror icon in the film 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' through the demon CAUCHEMAR based on his childhood in Louisiana and Cajun folklore.
2019 Content Creators of Atlanta Award Winner: Best Feature Film, 'Hallowed Be Thy Name.'
Genre: Horror
Run-Time: 100 minutes
Release Date: June 30, 2020
For more information about the film, follow @hallowedbemovie on Instagram or visit www.hallowedbemovie.com
For more information about Taylor Ri'chard and 3rd Fathom Films, follow @reel_taylor and @3rdfathom on Instagram or visit www.3rdfathom.com
