AZOUR, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
Highlights of the first quarter of 2020
- Revenue of $68.4 million;
- EBITDA of $15.3 million;
- Generated $10.7 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Net increase in aftermarket subscribers of 17,000;
- Total subscribers reached 1,794,000 at the end of the quarter;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with Ituran's first quarter performance with revenues and operating income ahead of those of the prior quarter, driven by continued subscriber growth in the aftermarket business. This is despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and some currency headwinds."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "Due to the pandemic, in the second quarter we have seen a halt in new car sales globally, and therefore in new subscribers. We have been focusing on reducing expenses across the board, which will allow us to mitigate some of the impact to profitability and cash generation. Consequently, for the second quarter, we expect between a 10-20% reduction in EBITDA.
"Conservatively, the board has decided to suspend our dividend payments for the time being in order to strengthen our cash levels, which will better enable us to weather this significant global crisis, while also providing us with increased capital to take advantage of any opportunities.
Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "Our ability to remain profitable and cash flow positive during this unprecedented global crisis, demonstrates the overall resilience of our business model, built on the subscription fees of 1.8 million customers distributed globally. I remain optimistic over the long-term, while in the short-term preparing Ituran to overcome the current crisis. I am confident that Ituran will emerge this period as a stronger and more efficient company. "
First Quarter 2020 Results
Starting from the current quarter, the difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP results has become minimal. Therefore, Ituran will discontinue its reporting of the non-GAAP financial measures from the current first quarter of 2020.
Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $68.4 million, a decrease of 7% compared with revenues of $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.
The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, first quarter revenue decline by 4% year-over-year.
72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $49.0 million, a decrease of 8% over first quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees declined by 3% year-over-year.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,794,000 as of March 31, 2020. This represents an increase of 13,000 over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, Ituran added 17,000 aftermarket subscribers, while the OEM subscriber base declined by 4,000.
Product revenues were $19.4 million, a decrease of 5% compared with that of the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the quarter was $31.0 million (45.3% of revenues), an 11% decrease compared with gross profit of $34.6 million (47.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 54.4%, compared with 57.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 22.3%, compared with 19.8% in the first quarter of 2019.
Operating income for the quarter was $10.1 million (14.7% of revenues), a decrease of 25% compared with $13.5 million (18.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 22% year over year. As mentioned in prior quarters, the main decline was due to the OEM business as a result of selling of less hardware and reducing the free trial period for new subscribers.
EBITDA for the quarter was $15.3 million (22.4% of revenues), a decrease of 21% compared with $19.3 million (26.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 16% year over year.
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.31, a decrease of 21% compared with $8.1 million (10.9% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.38 in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 17% year over year.
Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.7 million.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $50.l million and debt of $63.5 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.4 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.
Conference Call Information
The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, May 13, 2020 at 9am Eastern Time.
On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.
To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
US Dial-in Number: 1 888 407 2553
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0610
CANADA Dial-in Number: 1 866 485 2399
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0610
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
March 31,
Decmber 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
49,858
53,964
Investments in marketable securities
268
358
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
46,327
45,090
Other current assets
41,020
49,201
Inventories
25,526
25,537
_______
_______
162,999
174,150
----------
----------
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
835
1,666
Investments in other companies
3,612
3,260
Other non-current assets
3,203
3,365
Deferred income taxes
8,602
10,385
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
11,231
11,476
_______
_______
27,483
30,152
----------
----------
Property and equipment, net
43,381
48,866
----------
----------
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
12,139
12,626
----------
----------
Intangible assets, net
21,650
23,355
----------
----------
Goodwill
49,970
50,086
----------
----------
_______
_______
Total assets
317,622
339,235
_______
_______
_______
_______
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
March 31,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
19,618
18,110
Accounts payable
20,069
22,656
Deferred revenues
27,488
29,146
Other current liabilities
34,569
31,153
_______
_______
101,744
101,065
----------
----------
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
43,891
49,803
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
17,344
17,000
Deferred income taxes
2,788
2,867
Deferred revenues
8,963
9,763
Others non-current liabilities
239
241
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
8,724
10,839
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
11,748
11,743
________
________
93,697
102,256
-----------
-----------
Stockholders' equity
116,009
129,330
Non-controlling interests
6,172
6,584
-----------
-----------
________
________
Total equity
122,181
135,914
-----------
-----------
_______
_______
Total liabilities and equity
317,622
339,235
_______
_______
______
_______
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
(in thousands
Three months period
except per share data)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Telematics services
48,976
53,159
Telematics products
19,398
20,445
_______
_______
68,374
73,604
----------
----------
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
22,342
22,577
Telematics products
15,063
16,390
_______
_______
37,405
38,967
----------
----------
_______
_______
Gross profit
30,969
34,637
Research and development expenses
3,886
3,751
Selling and marketing expenses
3,059
2,930
General and administrative expenses
13,923
14,446
Other expenses, net
27
4
_______
_______
Operating income
10,074
13,506
Other expenses, net
(10)
(73)
Financing expenses, net
(654)
(1,015)
_______
_______
Income before income tax
9,410
12,418
Income tax expenses
(1,926)
(3,497)
Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net
(903)
(868)
_______
_______
Net income for the period
6,581
8,053
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
(214)
4
_______
_______
Net income attributable to the Company
6,367
8,057
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.31
0.38
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,813
21,256
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Three months period
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
6,581
8,053
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,223
6,115
Interest and exchange rate on short and long term credit
(598)
(13)
Loss in respect of trading marketable securities
90
28
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
834
274
Share in losses of affiliated company, net
903
868
Deferred income taxes
798
84
Capital losses from sale of property and equipment, net
60
6
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(4,491)
4,929
Increase in other current and non-current assets
(528)
(301)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(378)
1,292
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
190
(1,596)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(1,403)
(2,548)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
3,380
(2,778)
Increase in obligasion for purechase non-controling interests
51
494
________
________
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,712
14,907
------------
------------
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement, net of withdrawals
(108)
(75)
Capital expenditures
(3,451)
(6,930)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(496)
(13)
Proceed from long term deposit
(22)
(78)
Sale of marketable securities,net
-
384
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
166
27
________
________
Net cash used in investment activities
(3,911)
(6,685)
------------
------------
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
2,660
(1,818)
Repayment of long term loan
(4,285)
-
Dividend paid
(5,050)
(4,909)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
(538)
________
________
Net cash used in in financing activities
(6,675)
(7,265)
------------
------------
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,232)
694
------------
------------
Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,106)
1,651
Balnce of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
53,964
51,398
________
________
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
49,858
53,049
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
In March 2020, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in April 2020.
Company Contact
International Investor Relations
Udi Mizrahi
Ehud Helft
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
GK Investor & Public Relations
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348
(US) +1 646 201 9246