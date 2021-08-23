AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021

  • Growth in both aftermarket and OEM subscribers: net increase in aftermarket of 23,000 and net increase in OEM of 1,000;
  • Revenues of $67.5 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year;
  • Net income of $9.1 million, versus last year's $6.3 million net loss;
  • EBITDA of $18.2 million, up 30% year-over-year (excluding last year's impairment);
  • Generated $19.0 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
  • Declared dividend of $3 million; Renewed share buy-back program;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "We are very pleased with our results, especially with the above-average growth in our after-market subscriber base. While the pandemic continues to impact many of the countries we operate in, we are pleased with our solid performance, demonstrating that even in the hardest of times, Ituran has a strong enough business base to successfully overcome all the challenges it has been faced with. As the global recovery moves to a more solid footing with the associated recovery in global car sales, Ituran is exceptionally well-positioned across all its geographies to capitalize on the ongoing recovery and renewed growth."

Continued Sheratzky, "In June, one of our early-stage mobility technology holdings, Bringg, a company we seeded in 2014, raised capital from leading venture capital investors. We are very proud that in only seven years, this company, of which  Ituran remains the largest shareholder with 17%, has grown to its current valuation of $1 billion and it is still valued at close to zero on our balance sheet. Ituran prides itself on its ability to correctly read market trends and invest into disruptive mobility technologies. Our investment in Bringg is a successful element of this strategy and has become a strong value-add to Ituran and its shareholders."

Added Sheratzky, "Our continued profitability and ongoing cash generation, enables us to share the fruits of our ongoing success with our shareholders. Beyond the regular dividend payment of at least $3 million per quarter, the Board of Directors also renewed our share buy- back program of which $19 million remains and which will commence in the coming days. We believe that the ability to buy back Ituran shares, depending on market conditions, is another  tool in our arsenal that will contribute to shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $67.5 million, an increase of 27% compared with revenues of $53.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $46.9 million, an increase of 7% over second quarter 2020 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,812,000 as of June 30, 2021.

This represents an increase of 24,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 23,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 1,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $20.5 million, an increase of 114% compared with that of the second quarter of 2020. Product revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were impacted due to the Covid-related economic shutdowns throughout the world.

Gross profit for the quarter was $30.8 million (45.7% of revenues), an 11% increase compared with gross profit of $27.7 million (51.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.8%, compared with 58.5% in the second quarter of 2020. The gross margin on subscription revenue in the second quarter of last year was unusually high due to short-term cost reduction made by the Company to mute the impact of the Covid shutdowns, and current levels represent the more typical level of subscription gross margin.

The gross margin on products was 24.8% in the quarter, compared with 21.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the quarter was $13.8 million (20.4% of revenues), compared with an operating loss of $4.9 million in the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter of last year, it is noted that there was an impairment charge of $14.2 million. Excluding that charge, operating income in the current quarter grew by 48% compared with operating income in the second quarter of 2020 amounting to $9.3 million (17.5% of revenues).

EBITDA for the quarter was $18.2 million (26.9% of revenues), compared with an EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of last year. Excluding the above-mentioned impairment charge last year, current EBITDA represents an increase of 30% versus EBITDA of $13.9 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year.  

Financial expense for the quarter was $1.0 million compared with a financial income of $1.5 million in the second quarter of last year, which last year mainly related to the Saver-One increase in value in its market capitalisation.  

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.1 million (13.5% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.44, compared with a loss of $6.3 million or loss per share of $0.30. Excluding the above-mentioned impairment charge last year, current net income represents an increase of 28% compared to a net income of $7.1 million and earnings per share of $0.34 in the second quarter of 2020.  

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.0 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $71.8 million and debt of $38.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $33.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that it Board of Directors made a decision to continue executing the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. The buy back program will commence on August 25, 2021.

The share repurchases, if any, will be funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares will be made based on SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars



 June 30,         

December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020



(unaudited)









Current assets

 





Cash and cash equivalents

65,576

72,183

Investments in marketable securities

6,217

6,663

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

45,864

39,343

Other current assets

38,578

38,624

Inventories

21,170

22,622



177,405

179,435







Non- Current investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies

1,042

908

Investments in other companies

1,529

1,263

Other non-current assets

3,340

2,953

Deferred income taxes

12,659

11,910

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

14,877

13,558



33,447

30,592







Property and equipment, net

37,164

37,653







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

4,258

5,548







Intangible assets, net

18,013

19,382







Goodwill

39,806

39,862













Total assets

310,093

312,472

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars



June 30,           

December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020



(unaudited)



Current liabilities





Credit from banking institutions

17,590

20,388

Accounts payable

21,387

19,716

Deferred revenues

26,053

24,351

Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests                    

11,002

10,595

Other current liabilities

41,200

37,677



117,232

112,727







Non- Current liabilities





Long term loan

20,938

34,068

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

20,646

19,715

Deferred income taxes

2,230

2,494

Deferred revenues

8,751

8,536

Others non-current liabilities

2,324

2,341

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,639

2,692



56,528

69,846







Stockholders' equity

132,280

127,192

Non-controlling interests

4,053

2,707

Total equity

136,333

129,899













Total liabilities and equity

310,093

312,472

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)



US dollars

US dollars





Six month period

ended June 30,

Three month period

ended June 30,



(in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



 

Revenues:











Telematics services

92,562

92,707

46,943

43,731



Telematics products

42,265

28,978

20,519

9,580





134,827

121,685

67,462

53,311















Cost of revenues:











Telematics services

41,990

40,501

21,220

18,159



Telematics products

31,652

22,558

15,421

7,495





73,642

63,059

36,641

25,654















Gross profit

61,185

58,626

30,821

27,657



Research and development expenses

6,841

7,305

3,295

3,419



Selling and marketing expenses

5,880

5,899

2,923

2,840



General and administrative expenses

22,005

25,999

10,907

12,076



Impairment of goodwill

-

10,508

-

10,508



Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net

(86)

3,700

(74)

3,673



Operating income (loss)

26,545

5,215

13,770

(4,859)



Other income (expense), net

(3)

3

-

13



Financing income (expense), net

(1,982)

863

(989)

1,517



Income (loss) before income tax

24,560

6,081

12,781

(3,329)



Income tax expenses

(5,718)

(4,817)

(2,905)

(2,891)



Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net

(21)

(887)

(10)

16



Net income (loss) for the period

18,821

377

9,866

(6,204)



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,452)

(343)

(758)

(129)



Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

17,369

34

9,108

(6,333)















Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share attributable to Company's stockholders

0.83

0.01

0.44

(0.30)















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

20,813

20,813

20,813

20,813



 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars

US dollars





Six month period

ended June 30,

Three month period

ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income (loss) for the period

18,821

377

9,866

(6,204)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

8,735

9,826

4,383

4,603

Interest and exchange rate differences on loans, net

4

(542)

33

56

Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities

365

(16)

(116)

(106)

Gain in respect of investments in other companies

-

(1,524)

-

(1,524)

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,178

895

716

61

Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net

21

887

10

(16)

Deferred income taxes

(882)

(369)

39

(1,167)

Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net

(53)

87

(49)

27

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(6,533)

3,487

(945)

7,978

Decrease in other current assets

1,032

2,949

1,552

3,477

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,229

229

(431)

607

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

1,008

(2,245)

1,964

(2,435)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

1,863

(3,710)

42

(2,307)

Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

743

6,178

1,264

2,798

Impairment of goodwill

-

10,508

-

10,508

Impairment of other intangible assets

-

3,661

-

3,661

Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling

interests

686

(698)

686

(749)

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,217

29,980

19,014

19,268

Cash flows from investment activities









Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(1,504)

(363)

(765)

(255)

Capital expenditures

(6,819)

(5,579)

(4,102)

(2,128)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies

(420)

(492)

(138)

4

Investments in long term deposit

(79)

(35)

-

(13)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

628

196

407

30

Net cash used in investment activities

(8,194)

(6,273)

(4,598)

(2,362)

Cash flows from financing activities









Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(83)

2,660

(34)

-

Repayment of long term loan

(14,982)

(8,802)

(4,211)

(4,517)

Purchase of shares from minority shareholders

-

(750)

-

(750)

Dividend paid

(10,100)

(9,967)

(10,100)

(4,917)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(385)

-

(356)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(25,550)

(16,859)

(14,701)

(10,184)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,080)

(4,030)

1,728

202

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(6,607)

2,818

1,443

6,924

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

72,183

53,964

64,133

49,858

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

65,576

56,782

65,576

56,782

In May 2021, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in July 2021.

 

