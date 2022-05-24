Added 43,000 net subscribers and presents 7% growth in revenue & 13% growth in EBITDA

AZOUR, Israel , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2022

  • 43,000 net subscriber growth: net increase in aftermarket of 59,000 and net decrease in OEM of 16,000 with total number of subscribers at 1,924,000 at quarter-end;
  • Revenues of $72.1 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year;
  • Net income was $8.7 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year;
  • EBITDA of $19.3 million, up 13% year-over-year;
  • Generated $7.0 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
  • Declared dividend of $0.14 per share (approximately $3 million) and continued the share buy-back program starting on April 1, 2022.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with the financial results and the very solid start to 2022, demonstrating a real recovery in our aftermarket business across all our geographies as well as the contribution from some of our new growth engines: including UBI, finance customers and car rental companies. What I am most pleased about is the very solid growth in our subscriber base which strengthens our expectations of adding between 140 and 160 thousand net subscribers in 2022. Our subscriber base is expected to cross the two million customers mark during this year and I am very proud of soon reaching this milestone. I look forward to reaping the fruits of our continued growth in the upcoming quarters. "

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $72.1 million, an increase of 7% compared with revenues of $67.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $50.2 million, an increase of 10% over first quarter 2021 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,924,000 as of March 31, 2022. This represents an increase of 43,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of 136,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 59,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 16,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $21.8 million, an increase of 0.5% compared with that of the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the quarter was $33.3 million (46.2% of revenues), a 9% increase compared with gross profit of $30.7 million (45.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 55.9%, compared with 55.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The gross margin on products was 23.7% in the quarter, compared with 25.4% in the first quarter of 2021, and the product margin was somewhat impacted due to the product sales mix as well as increased spot prices of components due to the global shortage.

Operating income for the quarter was $14.4 million (19.9% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with an operating income of $12.8 million (19.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.  

EBITDA for the quarter was $19.3 million (26.7% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared with an EBITDA of $17.1 million (25.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.    

Financial expense for the quarter was $2.6 million compared with a financial expense of $1.0 million in the first quarter of last year. The increase in financial expense in the quarter was primarily due to the fall in the public market value of Ituran's early-stage company holding, SaverOne, which amounted $2.4 million in the current quarter.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $8.7 million (12.1% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.43, compared with $8.3 million (12.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.40.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.0 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $45.2 million and short and long-term bank credit of of $26.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $18.7 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and short and long-term bank credit of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million, as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend

For the first quarter of 2022, a dividend of $0.14 per diluted share (approximately $3.0 million) was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Buy Back

On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that it Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms. In 2022, the share buyback was renewed on April 1.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approximately 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 



US dollars



March 31,



December 31,

(in thousands)

2022



2021



(unaudited)





















Current assets

 

     Cash and cash equivalents

43,254



50,306

     Investments in marketable securities

1,951



4,405

     Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

48,245



43,916

     Other current assets

44,544



36,979

     Inventories

31,550



27,128



169,544



162,734

















Non- Current investments and other assets







     Investments in affiliated companies

1,218



885

     Investments in other companies

1,827



1,866

     Other non-current assets

3,405



3,146

     Deferred income taxes

11,412



11,091

     Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

16,263



16,205



34,125



33,193









Property and equipment, net

39,453



35,652









Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

11,682



4,690









Intangible assets, net

15,937



16,753









Goodwill

39,912



39,999

































Total assets

310,653



293,021

















 

 

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)





US dollars



March 31, 



December 31,

(in thousands)

2022



2021



(unaudited)





Current liabilities







     Credit from banking institutions

17,865



18,257

     Accounts payable

24,075



21,275

     Deferred revenues

23,401



24,333

     Other current liabilities

39,985



40,767



105,326



104,632









Non- Current liabilities







     Long term loan

8,597



13,169

     Liability for employee rights upon retirement

22,971



22,476

     Deferred income taxes

1,909



1,952

     Deferred revenues

12,064



8,902

     Others non-current liabilities

2,316



2,337

     Operating lease liabilities, non-current

8,457



1,750



56,314



50,586

























Stockholders' equity

143,174



132,460

Non-controlling interests

5,839



5,343

Total equity

149,013



137,803

































Total liabilities and equity

310,653



293,021

















 

 

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







US dollars

(in thousands



Three months period

ended March 31,

except per share data)





2022



2021







(unaudited)

Revenues:











Telematics services





50,226



45,619

Telematics products





21,846



21,746







72,072



67,365













Cost of revenues:











Telematics services





22,132



20,471

Telematics products





16,677



16,231







38,809



36,702













Gross profit





33,263



30,663

Research and development expenses





4,140



3,546

Selling and marketing expenses





3,124



3,256

General and administrative expenses





11,712



11,098

Other income, net





(79)



(12)

     Operating income





14,366



12,775

Other expenses, net





-



(3)

Financing expenses, net





(2,565)



(993)

     Income before income tax





11,801



11,779

Income tax expenses





(2,464)



(2,813)

Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net





(43)



(11)

Net income for the period





9,294



8,955

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest





(565)



(694)

Net income attributable to the Company





8,729



8,261













Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders





0.43



0.40













Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)





20,534



20,813

























 

 

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











US dollars







Three months period

ended March 31 ,



(in thousands)





2022



2021









(unaudited)



Cash flows from operating activities













Net income for the period





9,294



8,955



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:











     Depreciation and  amortization





4,907



4,352



     Interest and exchange rate on short and long term credit





-



(29)



     Loss in respect of trading marketable securities





2,350



481



     Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net





918



462



     Share in losses of affiliated company, net





43



11



     Deferred income taxes





157



(921)



     Capital gain from sale of property and equipment, net





(62)



(4)



     Increase in accounts receivable





(3,685)



(5,588)



     Increase in other current and non-current assets





(3,026)



(520)



     Decrease (increase) in inventories





(4,750)



1,660



     Increase (decrease) in accounts payable





1,211



(956)



     Increase decrease in deferred revenues





1,846



1,821



     Decrease in other current and non-current liabilities





(2,253)



(521)



          Net cash provided by operating activities





6,950



9,203

















Cash flows from investment activities













     Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon













     retirement, net of withdrawals





(392)



(739)



     Capital expenditures





(6,122)



(2,717)



     Investments in affiliated and other companies





(377)



(282)



     Investment in long term deposit





(22)



(79)



     Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





210



221



          Net cash used in investment activities





(6,703)



(3,596)

















Cash flows from financing activities













     Short term credit from banking institutions, net





(49)



(49)



     Repayment of long term loan





(4,177)



(10,771)



     Dividend paid





(2,891)



-



     Dividend paid to non-controlling interest





-



(29)



          Net cash used in  in financing activities





(7,117)



(10,849)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





(182)



(2,808)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents





(7,052)



(8,050)



Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





50,306



72,183



Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period





43,254



64,133































Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

In March 2022, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in April 2022

 

 

 

