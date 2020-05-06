WALNUT, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iVANKY, a team of digital audio/visual experts and MacBook pros, takes the Mac working experience to new heights with the release of their truly optimized Dual 4K MacBook Pro Docking Station. This all-in-one solution provides a way to power a MacBook Pro, drive two 4K displays simultaneously and get super-fast data transfer with just a single cable. This innovative new device promises to solve the problems that face MacBook Pro users who require more versatile display and charging options. iVANKY is available now with launch day discounts: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1103908654/ivanky-the-most-affordable-duo-4k-macbook-docking-station
The iVANKY dock transforms any MacBook Pro into a powerful workstation that supports dual 4K@60Hz displays, 96W upstream charging and plug-and-play macOS setup, along with 12 ports for unlimited connectivity.
As powerful laptops proliferate and give users a more convenient way to work and travel, the need arises for more versatile solutions for productivity and workflow, as users trend away from static desktops. The most common need for the modern worker is useful options for external displays. With iVANKY, users have the option to connect dual 4K@60Hz monitors using a Mini DisplayPort or HDMI port for use with virtually any monitor for a more versatile workspace and for high-visual fidelity. Having the option of dual monitors for multiple apps or extended desktop mode boosts productivity for working with design programs, spreadsheets, coding and more.
"MacBook Pro is an indispensable tool at the office, but when it comes to productivity, workplace demands often require multiple screens. Having tried most of the hubs and docks on the market, we found big deficiencies when it comes to charging, compatibility and performance. Our goal with iVANKY was to create a reliable all-in-one solution that provides unbeatable charging speeds with affordable high performance and options for dual 4K screens. iVANKY boosts productivity, keeps you charged up and improves the MacBook experience," – Loki Su, iVANKY Founder
Running memory-heavy apps and multi-tasking takes its toll on battery life, and iVANKY solves this with full support of 96W power upstream to charge a connected MacBook Pro, along with PD 18W quick charging for phones. This all-in-one solution keeps devices fully powered and cleans up desktops for a more efficient workspace.
For the ultimate in connectivity, iVANKY packs 12 ports into its compact design, including those for audio, video, multiple USB ports, Ethernet, and both SD and TF card readers. Best of all, it doesn't require complex driver installations and is plug-and-play with macOS.
Combining ample charging power, high performance, maximum versatility and best-in-class 4K display options, iVANKY is an elegant and user-friendly hub/dock solution for users who need high productivity and affordable performance in a single device solution. iVANKY - Dual 4K MacBook Docking Station is currently being introduced with special pricing and incentives to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1103908654/ivanky-the-most-affordable-duo-4k-macbook-docking-station
Media Contact: ivankyofficial@outlook.com
Related Images